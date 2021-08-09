 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 8/9/21

Vidyasagar and the Emergent Bengal Renaissance- Part II:

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 30357
Message Monish Chatterjee
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Vidyasagar and the Emergent Bengal Renaissance:

Canons of Character from Shambhu Chandra Vidyaratna's Vidyasagar Jeevan-Charit O Bhramaniras

Selected excerpts translated by Monish R Chatterjee ©2021

Part II

(This is part II of a 2-part article on one of the leading figures of the 19th-century Bengal renaissance- the scholar, educationist, humanitarian and social reformer, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. The translations presented here, and possible future installments are episodic excerpts extracted from the biographical text in Bengali by ICV's 3rd younger brother, Shambhu Chandra Vidyaratna. The excerpts presented herein, as in Part I, highlight ICV's significant interactions with leading English administrators, from school and college levels all the way to Lieutenant Governors and even the Governor General of the British East India Company. These highlight his emergence as one of the founders of modern Indian education, in particular the education of women. MRC)

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar (1820-1891), portrait.
Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar (1820-1891), portrait.
(Image by India the Destiny)   Details   DMCA

[Excerpted from Chakuri- sketches from his years in service]

". In the year 1847, (following the advice of the Principal of Fort William College, Mr. Marshall) Agraja published the Bengali translation of Vetal Panchavingshati from Hindi. Per understanding, the Principal of Fort William College deposited 100 copies of the book to the college library to be perused by the civilians; the government paid 300 rupees for the same. This sum covered the printing cost. Of the remaining 400 copies, Agraja [venerable older brother, an Indian mode of address- MRC] donated 200 to friends and family members. A book of such quality had never before been published in Bengali. As a result, Agraja received much praise at home and abroad. Via Vetal Panchavingshati alone, Agraja gained great renown throughout Bengal. People from all social strata expressed great eagerness to read the Bengali Vetal Panchavingshati since it had poetic structure of a very high order. Students at Sanskrit college and other educational institutions would learn Bengali writing skills by studying the Bengali Vetal Panchavingshati. It must be acknowledged by all that Vidyasagar was the pioneer in the education of students in the Bengali language. He was also the Guru in the matter of ushering in the modern Bengali language writing and teaching. "..

[Excerpted from Chakuri- sketches from his years in service]

". Even from his childhood, Agraja would often wonder why it was that women and girls were not allowed to receive any education. Why in fact were they denied access to gaining knowledge their entire lives? Likewise, how could one make it possible to eliminate the evil polygamy practiced by the Kulin Brahmins (an orthodox group within the Brahmin ranks which practiced intermarriage and of course in many cases, polygamy, sometimes with child brides)? According to him, as he became more well-informed, this was very much against the shastras (Hindu moral codebooks); as long as such evil practices were not eliminated from this land, there would be nothing but misery for the Hindus of Bengal.

When a child bride would encounter widowhood (often a consequence of a much older man marrying a girl child- MRC), he would become deeply aggrieved. One day, when the twelve-year-old daughter of a relative became widowed, Mother (ICV's) became utterly distraught and began weeping. When Agraja attempted to console her, both Mother and Pitri-Deva (venerable Father) earnestly posed the question (to ICV)- "Is there no provision made in the Dharma Shastras for the remarriage of child widows? Were the law-makers truly this heartless?" These heart-rending words from his parents became etched in his heart.

That same year, Agraja was appointed Examiner for Bengali writing by senior students from Hindu, Hooghly, Krishnanagar and Dhaka Colleges. He put forth an examination question regarding whether or not Indian women ought to be permitted to pursue education. Nilkamal Bhaduri from Krishnanagar College was judged to have written the most outstanding essay on the subject, and received a gold medal from the Government. At the award ceremony for the competing schools, the Education Council President, the Honorable (John Eliot) Drinkwater Bethune (a major figure in establishing modern education, especially women's education, in Bengal and India; a renowned women's college in Kolkata is named after him- MRC) spoke at great length to the issue of establishing women's education at these colleges. Moreover, portions of the award-winning essays were read in Hon. Bethune's presence at the same award ceremony. Subsequent to the above efforts, many accomplished and enlightened individuals began earnest work in advancing women's education throughout India. "

Meanwhile, Professor of Literary Studies Madanmohan Tarkalankar left his position at Sanskrit College to assume the post of Learned Judge in Murshidabad. Soon after, there was a vacancy in the position of Professor of Poetics. Consequently, Dr. Moyt, Secretary of the Education Council, expressed to Agraja his intention to assign to him the vacant post. Agraja initially turned down the offer; however, upon Dr. Moyt's sincere request, he informed him, "If the faculty appoint me to the position of Director of Literary Studies, then I may consider accepting the position as of now." Thereafter, in December, 1850, he was appointed Director of Literary Studies with a salary of ninety rupees. A good friend, Babu Rajkrishna Bandyopadhyay was then a Cashier at Jardine House. Upon Agraja's request and recommendation, the Secretary of Fort William College appointed Rajkrishna Babu to Head Writer at the College.

While he was serving as Director of Literary Studies at Sanskrit College, Secretary Rasamay Dutta resigned from his post. At this point, Agraja was assigned, and completed a report on the strategies to improve Sanskrit College. Until then, the role of a Principal was being jointly fulfilled by the Secretary and Assistant Secretary of the College. Following the submission of Agraja's report, the two positions were abolished, and Agraja was appointed Principal of Sanskrit College at a salary of one hundred and fifty rupees. He then invested much of his time finding ways to improve the functions and effectiveness of the College. He appointed Srishchandra Vidyaratna professor of Literary Studies. He arranged to have several textbooks which had become unavailable, to be re-printed, an action which greatly benefited the students. He arranged to have Raghuvamsa and Kumarasambhava reprinted along with the acclaimed commentary by Mallinath. A vast population of students across the Bengal region benefited greatly from these actions, having access to typed and printed versions of previously hand-written books. "..

[Excerpted from Chakuri- sketches from his years in service]

".. About six or seven months after he was appointed Principal, Agraja fell seriously ill. Upon partial recovery, he continued to suffer from frequent headaches and toothaches. After some treatment, he improved somewhat, however, the headaches continued to afflict him. Several months later, another devastating blow was dealt to the education community of Bengal. My Agraja's closest ally, member of the Bengal Legislative Council, President of the Education Council, genuine benefactor of India, major sponsor of education among the masses, the noble Mr. Bethune [John Eliot Drinkwater; note the truly generous tributes offered to one of the English colonials' genuinely honorable figures in Indian history- one ranking alongside William Carey and David Hare. These are major names in world history. MRC] was taken by Mahakala [an expression implying falling to Father Time, or dying- MRC].

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Monish Chatterjee Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Monish R. Chatterjee received the B.Tech. (Hons) degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from I.I.T., Kharagpur, India, in 1979, and the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering, from the University of Iowa, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A translation and interpretation of Rabindranath Tagore's poem, Africa

The Revolutionary and Proletariat Poems of Poet-Prodigy Sukanta Bhattacharya and Musical Renditions by Salil Chowdhury

The Tariq Aziz Sentence: The Audacity, Bestiality and Venality of Victors

In Lock-Step with the Reich: Devotees of the Orange Fuhrer

In The League Of Howard Zinn, Studs Terkel, Kurt Vonnegut, Gore Vidal - America's Vanishing Sentinels

Epiphany at Dawn: Rabindranath Tagore's Ode to Dawn (Prabhat Utsav)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Monish Chatterjee

Become a Fan
Author 30357
(Member since Feb 12, 2009), 5 fans, 55 articles, 93 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is part II of a 2-part article by me on the seminal work by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar (ICV; 1820-1891) in founding, establishing and propagating education in Bengal and India, especially the education of women. ICV was a leading reformist figure at the front end of the 19th century Bengal Renaissance, and set an example of character, integrity, service and sacrifice unmatched to this day.


Submitted on Monday, Aug 9, 2021 at 1:32:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 