Not "fake news", but too narrow in scope, needing greater depth

By       Message Michael Payne       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

From pixabay.com: News False Concept ? Free image on Pixabay960 Ãƒ-- 640 - 375k - png {MID-306937}
News False Concept ? Free image on Pixabay960 Ã-- 640 - 375k - png
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Our fake leader, Donald Trump, just loves to rant and rave about the "fake news" he says is being reported on CNN and MSNBC. Of course, Fox News gets a free pass since its hosts continually praise him for his supposed achievements. What Fox is presenting to the public can be thought of as "delusional news."

But let's set Fox News and their Trump puppets aside and conduct a critique of CNN and MSNBC news reporting. I have been watching these two major networks for some years, mostly because there's not much in the way of good competition out there. Now here's what I mean by "too narrow in scope, needing greater depth.

It gets kind of tedious when watching these two TV news channels because their formats are not very expansive. The lion's share of the time right now is spent on Trump, Trump, and more Trump.

When they are not critiquing Trump's pathetic performance they go non-stop on Michael Cohen, one of Trump's former top lawyers, now under investigation by both Robert Mueller and the federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

Cohen has not been indicted but these prosecutors are hot on his tail, mainly about what he knows about Trump and Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He could be charged with a crime at any time. They, as is usually the case, want to "flip" him and have him spill the beans on Trump.

If you had been watching either of these two channels during the past week you might have seen endless discussions about Cohen and speculation about whether he will implicate Trump in some kind of illegal activity.

One show after another with each succeeding host talking about Cohen. It was as if each show and each host were reading from the same show script.

And then we have Stormy Daniels, the porn queen, and Trump's former girlfriend. She and her lawyer Michael Avenatti get star billing and a huge amount of coverage.

While these individuals get a lot of air time the champion, the featured subject above all others, is Trump. We see what he stated in every one of his tweets. The TV screen is filled almost every day, all day long, with reporting on his never-ending controversies.

But it's unfair to just criticize. So, let's give credit where credit is due. These networks are pointing out how Trump continues to attack them and their reporters. At his rallies, he continues to call the media the enemy of the people and refers to their reporting as fake news.

Jim Acosta, one of CNN's top reporters, and his fellow reporters have shown great courage in covering these Trump rallies. Trump continually attacks them verbally and his continuous inflammatory tirade against them is inciting his thuglike supporters to threaten these reporters. Acosta is warning that they could, at any time, attack him or the others physically. Pure madness!

This president is a disgrace to this country and what it stands for. He appears to be spinning out of control, exhibiting increasing anger and hatred. Never in the history of this country has it had this kind of pathetic president. If he lasts in office by the time the 2020 elections come around, the people of America need to generate a massive, landslide vote to rid this country of him.

When the Helsinki summit ended there was an endless portrayal of how Trump and Putin acted; Trump acting very much like Putin's puppet. We saw continuous replays of what he and Putin said.

After a while watching these channels gets mighty boring. Now, I'm not saying that they have to radically change their formats, which are largely political, but I do think that they need to expand them and mix in other very interesting subjects and issues.

There are so many subjects, issues and problems in America about which the American people know very little and would like to be better informed. Here are some:

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

These networks can do better, they must do much better by making their formats more expansive and segments far more interesting. And, by doing so, it will serve to improve their ratings.

But if they don't wake up and make significant improvements then they will see a steady decline in their viewers who can't take much more of Trump, Stormy Daniels, and Michale Cohen.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 3, 2018 at 2:48:56 PM

