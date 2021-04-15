No More Halfsies on Climate

From New Yorker

We're reaching the endgame on the climate crisis, as news from both poles made clear this week. In the Antarctic, researchers reported first data from uncrewed submarine trips beneath the crucial Thwaites Glacier: "Our observations show warm water impinging from all sides on pinning points critical to ice-shelf stability, a scenario that may lead to unpinning and retreat." (Thwaites was already known as the "doomsday glacier" because its collapse could raise global sea levels by as much as three feet.)

Meanwhile, an analysis of satellite data suggests that, as Alaska and Siberia warm, summer lightning over the tundra could increase 150 percent by 2100, igniting fires in the vast peatlands. "Burning peat can release 2.5 to 3.5 kilograms (5.5 to 7.7 pounds) of carbon per square meter of ground," a researcher told Inside Climate News. "That's a lot, two or three times as much as from a fire in the savanna or the Mediterranean." Translated from the scientific, these warnings mean that we've got no time left for half-measures. We're in a desperate race against the destruction of the planet's life-support systems. So nobody gets cut any slack.

For instance, it was a blow last week when the Army Corps of Engineers said that it would not seek to close down the Dakota Access Pipeline while a large-scale environmental review of the project continues. Having done the right thing on the Keystone Pipeline on Day One, the Biden Administration punted here -- and so far it's been silent on a similar fight over the Line 3 pipeline, in Minnesota. The announcement was the first sign of a lack of conviction from the White House on energy issues. Such reluctance is understandable: there's a lot of money behind these projects. But one imagines that the warm currents eroding the Thwaites Glacier from beneath are unimpressed.

What's true of government -- that we need a full commitment from it -- is true of business, too. Take the public-relations industry, increasingly the target of campaigners from groups such as Clean Creatives. (I've worked with its two principal members over the years.) As these groups have pushed, some ad agencies have decided to cut their ties with the fossil-fuel industry -- last month, Forsman and Bodenfors, a major firm with offices in Sweden and New York, said that it was done working for oil and gas. "It's about raising awareness in the broader creative community," an executive told "The Energy Mix," a newsletter. "So it becomes a topic in the same way tobacco became a topic. And now I don't know a single person who would work on a tobacco account."

Contrast that with the work of Edelman, one of the world's storied public-relations firms (and the largest by revenue). The firm advised the company behind the Keystone Pipeline on similar projects, but in 2015 -- after four executives quit over the climate issue -- the company said that it would no longer "accept client assignments that aim to deny climate change." As BuzzFeed News reported last month, however, tax filings show that, in recent years, Edelman has taken in at least $12 million dollars for its efforts on behalf of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, "a major U.S. oil trade organization that even Shell and BP had recently dumped for its aggressive opposition to popular climate solutions." (A.F.P.M. poured money into a campaign against a Washington State carbon tax and has links to the front group Energy4US, which argued for Donald Trump's environmental rollbacks.)

Then, there is the work that Edelman has done for oil companies -- which, on its face, seems innocuous, even charming. In 2017, on behalf of Shell, Edelman set up the South Pole Energy Challenge and outfitted the polar explorer Robert Swan with "renewable bio fuel" so that he could make a low-carbon dash to the bottom of the world. In the course of the journey, Edelman reported that it had produced "44 individual items of content," including "humorous incidents such as trying to wash in -40ºC." The purpose of this work was clear. As the firm explained on its Website, "the company tasked Edelman with the job of giving millennials a reason to connect emotionally with Shell's commitment to a sustainable future. We needed them to forget their prejudices about 'big oil' and think differently about Shell." And the campaign succeeded, reaching six hundred million people "through earned media," with "422 stories, all favorable and 92% of them including a mention of Shell," which left audience members "31% more likely to believe Shell is committed to cleaner fuels." Positive attitudes toward the brand, Edelman reported, increased by 12 percent.

The problem here is that's not an accurate representation of Shell. True, in a statement, the company said that it is accelerating a "drive for net-zero emissions with a customer-first strategy," but added that "it is important to note that as of February 11, 2021, Shell's operating plans and budgets do not reflect its Net-Zero Emissions targets. Shell's aim is that, in the future, its operating plans and budgets will change to reflect this movement towards its new Net-Zero Emissions target. However, these plans and budgets need to be in step with the movement towards a Net Zero Emissions economy within society and among Shell's customers." In fact, Shell's actual "plans and budgets" call for it to expand its liquid-natural-gas production capacity "by another 7m tonnes a year by the middle of the decade." (Even the Wall Street Journal pointed out that this strategy was risky, both financially and reputationally. Contrast it with, say, BP's pledge to cut oil and gas production by 40 percent by 2030.)

In that light, Edelman's work to get millennials to "forget their prejudices" about Big Oil seems less charming. Swan did reach the South Pole on renewable biofuel, but the South Pole is under increasing attack from Shell's main products. Repeated requests for a response from Edelman have failed. But, in 2015, after the four executives quit, a then top executive of the company explained that "when you are trying in some way to obfuscate the truth or use misinformation and half-truths that is what we would consider getting into the work of greenwashing, and that is something we would never propose, or work we would support our client doing." Experience would indicate there's really no way to do that except to cut ties with Big Oil and its trade groups.