OpEdNews Op Eds

No Doubt About It: The Deep State Is Real and Trump Is Its Latest Tool

By John Whitehead

Headlined to H1 7/26/18

From Rutherford Institute

From youtube.com: Crazy statue of liberty sees you all. {MID-305424}
Crazy statue of liberty sees you all.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Dmanley62)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government, owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people." -- Theodore Roosevelt

There are those who would have you believe that President Trump is an unwitting victim of the Deep State.

And then there are those who insist that the Deep State is a figment of a conspiratorial mind.

Don't believe it.

The Deep State -- a.k.a. the police state, a.k.a. the military industrial complex, a.k.a. the surveillance state complex -- does indeed exist and Trump, far from being its sworn enemy, is its latest tool.

When in doubt, follow the money trail.

It always points the way.

Every successive president starting with Franklin D. Roosevelt has been bought -- lock, stock and barrel -- and made to dance to the tune of the Deep State.

Even Dwight D. Eisenhower, the retired five-star Army general-turned-president who warned against the disastrous rise of misplaced power by the military industrial complex was complicit in contributing to the build-up of the military's role in dictating national and international policy.

Enter Donald Trump, the candidate who swore to drain the swamp in Washington DC.

Instead of putting an end to the corruption, however, Trump has paved the way for lobbyists, corporations, the military industrial complex, and the rest of the Deep State (also referred to as "The 7th Floor Group") to feast on the carcass of the dying American republic.

Apart from tweets that are little more than sound and fury, Trump is not a man who is raging against the machine.

He is too much a part of the machine.

Indeed, as Reuters reports, "[President] Trump has gone further than any of his predecessors to act as a salesman for the U.S. defense industry."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

opednews.com

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's aggressive, pioneering approach to civil liberties has earned him numerous accolades and (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


  New Content

I don't know where hope is going to come from. "Work locally, think globally" is a nice thought, and I think a lot of us do that. A panacea, a 'feel good' for those of us powerless over anything outside our little sphere of influence in our family and/or circle of friends. I cry not so much for us, but for our children and our children's children...not just here, but around the world. I know where I put the lion's share of the blame.



Submitted on Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 at 5:21:05 PM

Meredith Ramsay

Author 7201

(Member since Aug 3, 2007)


Reply to Leslie Johnson:   New Content

That's exactly how I feel, Leslie. Realizing that the only thing I can change is myself, I'm trying to "live in truth," as Vaclav Havel illustrates in his parable of the green grocer (The Power of the Powerless).

And, by the way, adding to John's list of key players in the deep state, I would suggest the power brokers in both major political parties.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 at 6:15:39 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017)


  New Content

While all the stuff John writes about is indeed happening, I still have trouble calling it the "Deep State". There is no B613 secretly manipulating everything.


The problem is, as John says, "follow the money". Its much like the TV show "Dark Angel" with each corporation and government agency out for itself. Trump has the same problem any CEO has, keeping tabs on all the different segments of his organization and insuring that they work toward the benefit of the "company" rather than against its interests.


But, as the Netflix show about the DEA in Columbia (can't recall its name sadly) shows, there are any number of individuals who have their own agenda. They do whatever the heck they want to as long as they can make their boss think they are doing what the boss wants them to.


In the USA, there are just way too many levels and too many "cowboys" to control it.


Take all these stupid wars. Every guy who ever wanted to be a general just loves war. (well, maybe there are a couple who are honorable, but they are vastly outnumbered). Take Petraus for example. He got the job because he is the sociopath on "Criminal Minds" who can make everyone believe him no matter how stupid the idea is. He wanted a war and so he manipulated himself into running one.


Now the result of this makes it appear as if there is a "Deep State", but in reality it is just SNAFU. I think it could be corrected, if we were to achieve some kind of consensus about what America is. But that's where the so-called "Deep State" (which doesn't exist) has the upper hand. Our leaders lie to us about what they are proposing. Take Obama. How betrayed do you feel now? He's rich so he doesn't care. But he's still willing and able to convince you that "he cares".


Perhaps it is naive of me to think that they way I see it and the way the "Deep State" is promoted matters since the results are the same.



Submitted on Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 at 6:11:34 PM

VigilantNancy

Author 511820

(Member since Jul 26, 2018)


  New Content

Thank you John Whitehead! Finally somebody has said it out loud. it is so clear that Trump always projects onto others what he is actually doing. Would someone please pass this along to Glenn Greenwald? I don't get Glenn's tunnel vision about the Russia deal. Yes, the US has been doing horrible meddling in other countries for years! And I don't want the Russian people to have to live under a thug-state any more than I want us to! They are both horrible. Why aren't we working together to try to stop both Putin and the neo-liberal/neo-con/Trump-cons at the same time?!

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 at 6:14:17 PM

