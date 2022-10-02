 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 10/2/22

News from the middle world

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Abandoned Dictionary
Abandoned Dictionary
(Image by Lloyd Davis)   Details   DMCA

From the smashed mosquito on the wall
Over the bed we can determine
The DNA of the murderer of our dreams


Our ancestors probably had whiskers
(Like cats) rooted in their brains
To let them see when their eyes failed them


I am playing with you I am praying for you
Even though you may be the murderer of my dreams
My intelligence is older My dreaming is old


I know your limits I know why you stop trying
Did you know that water can map our feelings
And has for millennia?


I have thrown away my dictionary
I have thrown away my rainstick
I'm not writing my dreams down anymore


I am using my whiskers to find my way
Because this world has gone dark and dreamless
This middle world


But I am wearing a watch
That has replaced my quotidian brain
That tells me everything I need to know


About how to navigate this world
It keeps my pink body
Out of the salvage yard


But why is that young family moving to Belize?
Why is my astrologer all freaked out?
Why is everyone so afraid to change?


A man comes down from a vision quest
He says he went up
Not knowing how to pray


When he came down he didn't know how to stop praying
The truth is there is no end or bottom to praying
Or what to pray for Like dreaming and loving

(Article changed on Oct 02, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend