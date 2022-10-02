News from the middle world

Abandoned Dictionary
(Image by Lloyd Davis) Details DMCA
From the smashed mosquito on the wall
Over the bed we can determine
The DNA of the murderer of our dreams
Our ancestors probably had whiskers
(Like cats) rooted in their brains
To let them see when their eyes failed them
I am playing with you I am praying for you
Even though you may be the murderer of my dreams
My intelligence is older My dreaming is old
I know your limits I know why you stop trying
Did you know that water can map our feelings
And has for millennia?
I have thrown away my dictionary
I have thrown away my rainstick
I'm not writing my dreams down anymore
I am using my whiskers to find my way
Because this world has gone dark and dreamless
This middle world
But I am wearing a watch
That has replaced my quotidian brain
That tells me everything I need to know
About how to navigate this world
It keeps my pink body
Out of the salvage yard
But why is that young family moving to Belize?
Why is my astrologer all freaked out?
Why is everyone so afraid to change?
A man comes down from a vision quest
He says he went up
Not knowing how to pray
When he came down he didn't know how to stop praying
The truth is there is no end or bottom to praying
Or what to pray for Like dreaming and loving
(Article changed on Oct 02, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT)