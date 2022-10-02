News from the middle world



Abandoned Dictionary

From the smashed mosquito on the wall

Over the bed we can determine

The DNA of the murderer of our dreams





Our ancestors probably had whiskers

(Like cats) rooted in their brains

To let them see when their eyes failed them





I am playing with you I am praying for you

Even though you may be the murderer of my dreams

My intelligence is older My dreaming is old





I know your limits I know why you stop trying

Did you know that water can map our feelings

And has for millennia?





I have thrown away my dictionary

I have thrown away my rainstick

I'm not writing my dreams down anymore





I am using my whiskers to find my way

Because this world has gone dark and dreamless

This middle world





But I am wearing a watch

That has replaced my quotidian brain

That tells me everything I need to know





About how to navigate this world

It keeps my pink body

Out of the salvage yard





But why is that young family moving to Belize?

Why is my astrologer all freaked out?

Why is everyone so afraid to change?





A man comes down from a vision quest

He says he went up

Not knowing how to pray





When he came down he didn't know how to stop praying

The truth is there is no end or bottom to praying

Or what to pray for Like dreaming and loving

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"



