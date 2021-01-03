 
 
Life Arts    H4'ed 1/3/21

New year

Are you tired of cleaning gutters
Mortgage rates falling
Hundred of birds die
From fireworks in Rome


Shop snow goggles
Orgorg We are everything
That keeps
A young company moving


Comcomcometc.com
Welcome start your coma now
What is real Come clean
Luxury consignment sales


Crunchbase marketing profile and funding
I'm going to stick my neck out
I'm going to tell you what
This is dead water


Hundred years from now
What of any of this is going to matter
Money tutorials Metrics Praying
Running barefoot through a field


Running into the surf to save someone
Watching for signs of dementia
Eating homemade fruitcake
Sipping reheated black tea


From a favorite mug
Green tea from a
Green mug Dazed or amazed
Watching snow falling on the deck


Credit associates Rubbish removal
Cleaning the ocean one shoe at a time
Thematically programmed
Streaming service Worcester Java Hindi


Five star hotel Civil rights Benjamin
Moore Unique appeal Apoplectic Next
Join me Look for the guy in the felt stetson
Covered with buttons I'm with him

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
