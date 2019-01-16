 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

New York City To Start Providing Single-Payer Healthcare

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 512627


NYC
(Image by Picserver.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

This article first appeared in Liberal America and Liberal Nation Rising.

We will probably have universal healthcare in this country within our lifetimes.

If you're a New York City resident, though, you needn't wait any longer.

Although not the single-payer model most Democrats in Washington favor, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's recent initiative guarantees every New Yorker the opportunity to receive medical treatment through the city's public hospitals system, regardless of income level.

- Advertisement -

The mayor announced last week:

"From this moment on in New York City, everyone is guaranteed the right to health care. We are saying the word guarantee because we can make it happen."

He said on MNBC's " Morning Joe":

- Advertisement -

"We recognized that obviously health care is not just in theory a right. We have to make it in practice a right, and we're doing something about that here in this city. Republicans in Washington are trying to tear down health care... We are doing just the opposite."

The inevitable question most then ask is, "How is he going to pay for it?"

Most New Yorkers will still receive their coverage through existing means--their employers, Medicare, Medicaid, or the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

Borrowing from San Francisco's model, de Blasio seeks to bolster the city's social safety net through a program called "NYC Care," whereby any of the city's 600,000 uninsured residents will be charged on a sliding scale to see primary-care physicians in the hospital system's 70 clinics.

To facilitate this, the city is providing hospitals $100 million every year and beginning an outreach campaign to educate the population about MetroPlus, the city's Medicare-, Medicaid-, Obamacare-based health-insurance plan.

In addition, the city will provide call centers and online assistance for patients to schedule doctors' appointments.

- Advertisement -

About half of the 600,000 uninsured are undocumented residents; the rest are eligible but still remain uninsured, such as young people who may feel insurance is unnecessary.

About the plan, Katie Robbins, director of Campaign for New York Health, stated:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ted Millar is poet and teacher. His poetry has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices Project. He is also a contributor to Liberal America and Liberal Nation Rising.

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

House Democrats Hit The Ground Running With HR 1: "For The People" Act

Think We Can't Afford the Green New Deal? We Can't Afford Not To

Here We Go Again: The Corporate Media Is Ready To Repeat 2016

The DNC's New Rules For Grassroots Campaign Finance

Senior Cabinet Officials Get a Raise While the Country Goes to Hell

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 