Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 3 (7 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   6 comments
    Get Permissions OpEdNews Op Eds

New, Solid Evidence "Russian Hack" of DNC Was Inside Job

By       Message Ray McGovern     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 5 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   News 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/24/17

Author 2452
Become a Fan
  (170 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

In a phone call, to discuss this article, I asked Ray McGovern what this revelation could lead to. He replied that it could derail the effort to sabotage efforts to build trust and peace with Russia. He also said that it just about certain that Steve Bannon and the right would politically exploit the information, which is not the goal of the non-partisan VIPS. It's always good to have the actual facts and to base decisions on them. For people who are Democrats, this news should make it clear that the Clinton Campaign and its backers have used the lie about the Russia hack as a cover for the complete and utter political 2016 presidential election failure the Democratic establishment is fully responsible for.
rob kall, editor in chief, OpEdNews

In a memo to President Trump, a group of former U.S. intelligence officers, including NSA specialists, cite new forensic studies to challenge the claim of the key Jan. 6 "assessment" that Russia "hacked" Democratic emails last year.

MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

SUBJECT: Was the "Russian Hack" an Inside Job?

Executive Summary

Forensic studies of "Russian hacking" into Democratic National Committee computers last year reveal that on July 5, 2016, data was leaked (not hacked) by a person with physical access to DNC computers, and then doctored to incriminate Russia.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (right) talks with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office, with John Brennan and other national security aides present. (Photo credit: Office of Director of National Intelligence)

After examining metadata from the "Guccifer 2.0" July 5, 2016 intrusion into the DNC server, independent cyber investigators have concluded that an insider copied DNC data onto an external storage device, and that "telltale signs" implicating Russia were then inserted.

Key among the findings of the independent forensic investigations is the conclusion that the DNC data was copied onto a storage device at a speed that far exceeds an Internet capability for a remote hack. Of equal importance, the forensics show that the copying and doctoring were performed on the East coast of the U.S. Thus far, mainstream media have ignored the findings of these independent studies [see here and here].

Independent analyst Skip Folden, a retired IBM Program Manager for Information Technology US, who examined the recent forensic findings, is a co-author of this Memorandum. He has drafted a more detailed technical report titled "Cyber-Forensic Investigation of 'Russian Hack' and Missing Intelligence Community Disclaimers," and sent it to the offices of the Special Counsel and the Attorney General. VIPS member William Binney, a former Technical Director at the National Security Agency, and other senior NSA "alumni" in VIPS attest to the professionalism of the independent forensic findings.

The recent forensic studies fill in a critical gap. Why the FBI neglected to perform any independent forensics on the original "Guccifer 2.0" material remains a mystery -- as does the lack of any sign that the "hand-picked analysts" from the FBI, CIA, and NSA, who wrote the "Intelligence Community Assessment" dated January 6, 2017, gave any attention to forensics.

NOTE: There has been so much conflation of charges about hacking that we wish to make very clear the primary focus of this Memorandum. We focus specifically on the July 5, 2016 alleged Guccifer 2.0 "hack" of the DNC server. In earlier VIPS memoranda we addressed the lack of any evidence connecting the Guccifer 2.0 alleged hacks and WikiLeaks, and we asked President Obama specifically to disclose any evidence that WikiLeaks received DNC data from the Russians [see here and here].

Addressing this point at his last press conference (January 18), he described "the conclusions of the intelligence community" as "not conclusive," even though the Intelligence Community Assessment of January 6 expressed "high confidence" that Russian intelligence "relayed material it acquired from the DNC " to WikiLeaks."

Obama's admission came as no surprise to us. It has long been clear to us that the reason the U.S. government lacks conclusive evidence of a transfer of a "Russian hack" to WikiLeaks is because there was no such transfer. Based mostly on the cumulatively unique technical experience of our ex-NSA colleagues, we have been saying for almost a year that the DNC data reached WikiLeaks via a copy/leak by a DNC insider (but almost certainly not the same person who copied DNC data on July 5, 2016).

From the information available, we conclude that the same inside-DNC, copy/leak process was used at two different times, by two different entities, for two distinctly different purposes:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   News 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What's Hayden Hidin'?

Asylum for Julian Assange -- Former Awardee for Integrity

Petraeus Cons Obama on Afghan War

Obama Stands Up to Israel, Tamps Down Iran War Threats

Mullen Wary of Israeli Attack on Iran

Note to Nancy Pelosi: Colin Powell Got Snookered at CIA, too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
Author 12887
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 13 fans, 24 articles, 29 quicklinks, 1778 comments, 75 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Re the matter that Rob mentions in the intro, here is my comment on the memo that I posted earlier at consortiumnews.com:

Speaking of (as Ray says) this "bubbling up" in the MSM, I just googled the title and got only 145 links, including this site, none of them anything close to mainstream. I presume it will show up on opednews.com, and I hope some other "alternative" sites, but I will be curious to google it again in a few days and see how things change.

How about Breitbart, by the way? I know people who actually rely on it for "news," and since Breitbart is at least not part of the "giant Wurlizer" (or is it?) wouldn't that be a viable outlet?

Also, isn't there some way to obtain acknowledgement from the White House that they have at least received the memo, e.g. by "certified mail, receipt requested," or is that now a thing of the past? Ditto for congressional recipients. Wouldn't it be possible to get Rand Paul or somebody to read it on the floor of congress, and get it into the Congressional Record? Is there a law prohibiting anything but propaganda and official lies? Is there no interest even in maintaining the illusion of truth and factual investigation? There must be some such "fools" left in the govt.

Seems to me that this -- not being heard -- is a fundamental issue in itself. If it is not possible for these highly credentialed authors to obtain assurance that their opinion has at least been heard, what does this say about "freedom" and "democracy"? What good is it to be right, to have all the evidence and logic on your side, when you are ignored?

If that means "stooping" to Breitbart or Fox News, so what? At least they don't pretend to be objective, like the hypocrites at the NYT, WaPo, CNN, etc. And where is The Donald when we need him, and when this info supports everything he has said about the media?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 3:23:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
Author 12887
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 13 fans, 24 articles, 29 quicklinks, 1778 comments, 75 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

Furthermore, I must confess. After posting the above at consortiumnews.com I wrote to Breitbart's "Tip" address to give them the link and encourage them to publish it.

I don't see how the truth can hurt, regardless of where it comes from.

This doesn't mean I have any illusions about Trump, since he has done all he can to dispel them since he's been in office -- except the Russia business, and since I think this is the most important issue, I want to encourage anything that approaches sanity in this regard.

I also sent the link to Jill Stein.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 3:39:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 12 fans, 1 quicklinks, 5687 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Now this is an inspiring piece on OEN. About time!


So today we have democrats running around like chickens with their heads chopped off hyperventilating over a story that is not about Trump, but about Clinton and the democrats!


Love it!


And the funny thing about democrats is they will keep on trying to use it for brownie points even when caught with their hand in the cookie jar!


Just goes to show some will never admit it when they are wrong and will instead prefer to perpetuate pure lies for a political agenda. We call it hate politics.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 3:54:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 31 fans, 1 articles, 3 quicklinks, 3698 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Check out the latest Jimmy Dore take on Russiagate. It appears the Clinton Campaign had already decided in 2015 to use the Russia hacking charge to deflect from Hillary's deal with the Russians when she sold them the rights to US uranium in exchange for a big contribution to the Clinton Foundation.

.youtube.com/watch?v=UVmhj5zY3x4

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 5:07:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Eric Arnow

Become a Fan
Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 3 fans, 313 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content
That dirty deal just like the ones with Saudi Arabia show how corrupt and politically vulnerable she was. The media's role in covering that up while pushing the fake Russia Hack story shows how toxic and corrupt the System has become.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 6:10:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Donn Marten

Become a Fan
Author 5421
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Mar 26, 2007), 76 fans, 113 articles, 27 quicklinks, 1375 comments, 127 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

And out of the darkest pits of despair.... there is at long last a beacon of light with OEN's publication of this very important piece that debunks the tinfoil hatters and their Russian hogwash.

Sorry chumps but you've all been conned by the Deep State-Clinton-Podesta-Mook Axis of Evil.

Read it and weep softly into your pillows tonight.

Sweet dreams.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 6:17:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 