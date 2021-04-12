This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.
A New Phase of Civilization
(Daylight Atheism - 3/29/21)
By James A. Haught
Human civilization has staggered and lunged through many phases and sub-phases, some overlapping:
Stone Age
Bronze Age
Iron Age
Hunter-gatherers
Early agriculture
Kings and empires
City-states
Widespread slavery
Early science in Ancient Greece
Dark Ages
The Age of Faith
