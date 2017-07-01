









Justice For Josh Holt - Mother's Plea to President Trump Mother of Imprisoned American Josh Holt Makes Impassioned Plea to President Trump in New Video.

"Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has been brought in by Joshua Holt's family to pry open negotiations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over a humanitarian release, something Richardson said could possibly lead to dialogue about other strains between the embattled Maduro and President Donald Trump, who has taken a personal interest in Americans held overseas.Richardson, who has worked for the release of dozens of Americans held abroad, was brought in by the Holt family about eight months ago to try to quietly open a line of communication with Maduro's government.""







(from author Stephen Fox: I certainly would also like to see Bernie Sanders get involved in this and related efforts worldwide. We know his heart is in the right place, and he has the essential and undeniable credibility internationally to achieve great wonders in the release of political prisoners. Regarding the entirely avoidable tragedy of Otto Warmbier's death after suffering his coma and 17 months in North Korea: Could Trump have put this on his radar before this tragedy occurred? Hell, yes. Is his defiant stance towards North Korea as of the past few days appropriate? Hell, yes. What do you think? This is the first time since the Inauguration that I largely agree with Mr. Trump, and only on this very specific issue. If he moves strongly in this direction, to help obtain the release of American political prisoners to start with, what a positive message it sends to the world, instead of more negative tweets and non-sequiturs, all of which are most unbecoming and unfitting for any President.





To design the most severe economic and diplomatic sanctions against North Korea. Trump should be listening to former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who knows more about N. Korea than any twenty official experts at the Pentagon, the CIA, and the State Department put together...)

