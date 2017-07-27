Refresh  

New Google algorithm restricts access to left-wing, progressive web sites

By Andre Damon and Niles Niemuth

In the three months since Internet monopoly Google announced plans to keep users from accessing "fake news," the global traffic rankings of a broad range of left-wing, progressive, anti-war and democratic rights organizations have fallen significantly.

On April 25, 2017, Google announced that it had implemented changes to its search service to make it harder for users to access what it called "low-quality" information such as "conspiracy theories" and "fake news."

The company said in a blog post that the central purpose of the change to its search algorithm was to give the search giant greater control in identifying content deemed objectionable by its guidelines. It declared that it had "improved our evaluation methods and made algorithmic updates" in order "to surface more authoritative content."

Google continued, "Last month, we updated our Search Quality Rater Guidelines to provide more detailed examples of low-quality webpages for raters to appropriately flag." These moderators are instructed to flag "upsetting user experiences," including pages that present "conspiracy theories," unless "the query clearly indicates the user is seeking an alternative viewpoint."

Google does not explain precisely what it means by the term "conspiracy theory." Using the broad and amorphous category of fake news, the aim of the change to Google's search system is to restrict access to alternative web sites, whose coverage and interpretation of events conflict with those of such establishment media outlets as the New York Times and the Washington Post.

By flagging content in such a way that it does not appear in the first one or two pages of a search result, Google is able to effectively block users' access to it. Given the fact that vast amounts of web traffic are influenced by search results, Google is able to effectively conceal or bury content to which it objects through the manipulation of search rankings.

Just last month, the European Commission fined the company $2.7 billion for manipulating search results to inappropriately direct users to its own comparison shopping service, Google Shopping. Now, it appears that Google is using these criminal methods to block users from accessing political viewpoints the company deems objectionable.

The World Socialist Web Site has been targeted by Google's new "evaluation methods." While in April 2017, 422,460 visits to the WSWS originated from Google searches, the figure has dropped to an estimated 120,000 this month, a fall of more than 70 percent.

Even when using search terms such as "socialist" and "socialism," readers have informed us that they find it increasingly difficult to locate the World Socialist Web Site in Google searches.


According to Google's webmaster tools service, the number of searches resulting in users seeing content from the World Socialist Web Site (that is, a WSWS article appeared in a Google search) fell from 467,890 a day to 138,275 over the past three months. The average position of articles in searches, meanwhile, fell from 15.9 to 37.2 over the same period.

David North, chairperson of the International Editorial Board of the WSWS, stated that Google is engaged in political censorship.

"The World Socialist Web Site has been in existence for nearly 20 years," he said, "and it has developed a large international audience. During this past spring, the number of individual visits to the WSWS each month exceeded 900,000.

"While a significant percentage of our readers enter the WSWS directly, many web users access the site through search engines, of which Google is the most widely used. There is no innocent explanation for the extraordinarily sharp fall in readers, virtually overnight, coming from Google searches.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

https://www.wsws.org

The World Socialist Web Site is published by the International Committee of the Fourth International, the leadership of the world socialist movement, the Fourth International founded by Leon Trotsky in 1938.

The WSWS (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Kenneth Morris

(Member since Oct 15, 2016)


  New Content

Since I was not familiar with the World Socialist Website, I just went to it and read a few articles. Yes, it's slanted, but nothing I saw on it struck me as "fake news." In fact, minus the slant, it struck me as good reporting. And as for the slant, what does anyone expect from a self-identified socialist website? A capitalist website would surely be just as slanted, as also would be a Christian website, a Libertarian website, and so on. Unless there are outright lies, which if they exist I didn't see, I don't think a website should be censored simply for advancing a point of view.

Who knows what's going on at Google or why, but I formed the opinion several years ago that Google was already dangerously dominant, and I personally even stopped using gmail as my main email account. When even good companies, which Google seems to want to be, get too big, there are inherent dangers. It looks like this is among the dangers.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 8:40:31 PM

Tom Huckin

(Member since Sep 4, 2008)


I wasn't aware of this, and find it very alarming.


Orwell's fear of state totalitarianism turns out to be overwrought. Instead, we're witnessing what philosopher Sheldon Wolin calls "inverted totalitarianism . . . the political coming of age of corporate power and the political demobilization of the citizenry." (Democracy Inc., p. xviii)

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 9:01:31 PM

Carol R Campbell

(Member since May 4, 2012)


I have most of these sites bookmarked, or even tabbed, in my browser to make life easier. That said, one of my biggest complaints is how slow many of them are to load. Plus the numerous problems with posting a comment or even the little glitches that hit me here at OpEd.

I've been using the Net for political dialogue since the 1980's when the .edu sites started becoming available and interesting. The past 2 years has seen a steady deterioration in quality of my Web interactions. If it ain't Face Book, which I detest, it ain't considered a place for decent Old Ladies to hang out. Not that I've ever claimed any affiliation with the various 'Decency' Movements.

In the past year, like Google, I have expanded my list of banned sites. I no longer read the WaPo or NYT, or CNN. I seldom read the Guardian or Daily Beast, unless it is a topic I'm actively following. I quit going to Google News, which used to be a good site for finding a wide variety of articles on a single subject. It could even be set to the categories you wanted and subjects you followed. No More! I dropped it the day they streamlined it by showing only one MSM Source for each story.

Now I have to visit half a dozen separate sites to glean a reasonable sample of what is being said, by whom. It is truly frustrating, and very time-consuming. Since this is not a paid job, but simply a result of following a variety of news topics each day to see who is saying what.

For example, yesterday I read everything I could find about the Seahawks - The only Football info I read, and not carried on the alternative sites. Next years World Cup will give me my Futbal Fix for the this coming year. Fortunately, RT covers it. They are providing free trains for ticket holder between Russian Cities. Great idea. Now I have to consider if I can manage a trip like that by myself. That will keep me entertained and out of trouble for a while...

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 9:13:00 PM

donald gillies

(Member since Jan 3, 2012)


You do not read : Washington Post, New York Times, or CNN.

That would be a huge mistake. I hope that you read the Chicago Tribune, the LA Times, or the Boston Globe newspaper sites online.

If you are not reading any of these 6 websites, then imho, you are a 100% fake-news consumer. You are avoiding the news sources that have won the largest number of pulitzer prizes in the last century, you are reading total sheeaaaattt imho.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 9:48:07 PM

Anton Grambihler

(Member since Feb 22, 2007)


Search Engine users should have the option to select the raw search data in Date Order with NO filtering except for the Key Words of the search.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 9:26:33 PM

donald gillies

(Member since Jan 3, 2012)


i don't think this is intentional or was done with intentional political bias. Google news prioritizes articles using an army of thousands of human beings, worldwide, who rate articles in a number of dimensions. It is possible that the guidelines were updated as a result of the elections, to reduce "fake news". If there is a reduction of news along the left wing side of the spectrum, i imagine there is a similar reduction of news along the right wing side of the spectrum.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 9:32:50 PM

donald gillies

(Member since Jan 3, 2012)


Here is an article that describes the rating process, and includes a link to the document that human employees of google (in many countries worldwide) use to rate news articles, along a number of different dimensions:

click here

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 9:36:13 PM

