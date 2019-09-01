 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Neighborhood Council Reiterates Support For School Board Resolution

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
"Resolved, no regularly scheduled open meeting of the Board shall occur during the hours when school is in session, during the hours of regularly scheduled bus transportation, or during the time after school closing that it would take to commute from the furthest school in the district from the meeting location using public transportation"

- Resolution submitted to the LAUSD



(Image by Northridge East Neighborhood Council)   Details   DMCA
Last October, the Northridge East Neighborhood Council (NENC) passed a resolution calling on the Los Angeles City Council "to urge the LAUSD School Board to pass the 'Board Meeting Accessibility to the Public' [proposal] that has been submitted to them for consideration." In doing so, they joined parents and other district stakeholders in asking board members to take concrete actions to make sure that those affected by actions taken during their meetings have more of an opportunity to participate in the proceedings. The proposed requirements included a prohibition against holding meetings when school is in session, assurance that stakeholders who could not fit into the meeting room are still given the opportunity to participate, and making sure that differing opinions were heard during public comment.

In the time since the NENC expressed their support for the "Board Meeting Accessibility to the Public", the proposal has been formally presented to the LAUSD Board. While two board members have expressed interest in moving the proposal forward, it has yet to be voted on by the board. Instead, Board Member Nick Melvoin has tried to limit the amount of time that the public is given to address the board through a series of rule changes crafted behind closed doors by a committee that has not held public meetings. While shunning public input, Melvoin, along with Superintendent Austin Beutner, were shown in confidential emails uncovered by Michael Kohlhaas dot org to be privately coordinating with the charter school industry.

Earlier this year, the voters selected the NENC Board of Directors for a new term. At the recommendation of the Education Committee, the newly seated board voted unanimously on August 21, 2019, to reiterate "its support of the proposed 'Board Meeting Accessibility to the Public' LAUSD resolution." Is the LAUSD Board listening?

________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.


 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a father of five, including two daughters who are on the autism spectrum. His involvement in education issues began when the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) refused to provide services that his daughters' teachers (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 