Nearly $32 billion spent by US government on mRNA vaccines

New Harvard study shows enormous federal spending to get a deadly COVID vaccine.

This is truly a medical establishment publication. The title is "US public investment in development of mRNA covid-19 vaccines: retrospective cohort study."

Here is the most outrageous statement:

"These public investments translated into millions of lives saved and were crucial in developing the mRNA vaccine technology that also has the potential to tackle future pandemics and to treat diseases beyond covid-19."

The great Dr. Peter McCullough has corrected noted:

"While [the sturdy] falsely claims mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives, the reality is just the opposite with estimates of US vaccine causalities topping half a million deaths usually within the first few days of taking the shot." Half a million deaths! And just in the short term.

Here are some excerpts from the publication:

The study looked at "Publicly funded science from January 1985 to March 2022."

"Results34 NIH funded research grants that were directly related to mRNA covid-19 vaccines were identified. These grants combined with other identified US government grants and contracts totaled $31.9bn ( 26.3bn; 29.7bn), of which $337m was invested pre-pandemic. Pre-pandemic, the NIH invested $116m (35%) in basic and translational science related to mRNA vaccine technology, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) ($148m; 44%) and the Department of Defense ($72m; 21%) invested in vaccine development. After the pandemic started, $29.2bn (92%) of US public funds purchased vaccines, $2.2bn (7%) supported clinical trials, and $108m (

"The US government invested at least $31.9bn to develop, produce, and purchase mRNA covid-19 vaccines, including sizeable investments in the three decades before the pandemic through March 2022."

A linked editorial noted:

"Public risk taking, private rewards

Since the launch of their covid-19 vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer have accumulated more than $100bn ( 83; 94) in global revenues from sales""more than 20 times the World Health Organization's biennial budget in 2020-21. 123 Yet for a vaccine that is estimated to cost $1-3 per dose to manufacture, both Moderna and Pfizer have announced plans to charge more than $110 a dose in the US this year""a price that Moderna's CEO Ste'phan Bancel has argued is "consistent with the value" of these vaccines. 4"

"But value for whom?

In making health and protection possible amid a deadly pandemic, the mRNA covid-19 vaccines have been a remarkable achievement. However, their development also serves as a cautionary tale of a system in which the risks of pursuing innovation were socialized, while the lion's share of rewards became privatized to corporate shareholders""financial actors who risked little of their capital in the development process. 5"

McCullough also noted: "The paper does not indicate why mRNA over other technologies nor why the pharmaceutical companies have not picked up the tab. The extensive government involvement implicitly hints at military objectives for the genetic technology."

