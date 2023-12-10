Nanoflowcell's Quantino turns 25 Years Old



The Quantino is a game-changer

(Image by Quantino) Details DMCA



The nanoflowtecch Quantino just turned 25 and is headed to a showroom in NYC...soon.

The world's first 48 volt car is not a Tesla even though Tesla's new Cybertruck touts 48 volt wiring as a major weight-saving, safer innovation. But the nanoflowcell Quantino, which just turned 25 years old, was the world's first car to use a 48 volt wiring system.

For proof, see the 35 second mark of the video here: click here or in this still picture: click here. 48Volt is literally nameplated on the rear fender of the 2,000km range Quantino - still by far the highest range of any electric car.

The batteryless bi-ion powered Quantino is ultimately powered up in minutes from a saltwater dual solution which is completely non-polluting and could be available at every current fueling station with a small amount of retrofitting. click here.

The Quantino arguably outperforms a Tesla in other ways too such as going 0-100km in under 3 seconds, and has been tested continuously for 8 years, over 500,000km.

The 2-seater outlooks the Tesla sportster too, which is now even older than the Quantino, but unlike the Quantino, has not been updated for over a decade.

Why isn't this beast finally out of beta and available for sale?

They write on their super-slick website:

"We are currently in the planning stages for the production of the world first flow cell electric vehicle.

What initially took shape as a research endeavor has seamlessly transitioned into the tangible realm of mass production.

In collaboration with strategic partners, nanoFlowcell is actively scouting the perfect location in New York as we gear up for production."

I live in NYC. I may never be able to afford this car, but I can't wait to see them around. Tesla and all other EVs will have some real competition then.