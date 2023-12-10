 
 
Nanoflowcell's Quantino turns 25 Years Old

The Quantino is a game-changer
The nanoflowtecch Quantino just turned 25 and is headed to a showroom in NYC...soon.

The world's first 48 volt car is not a Tesla even though Tesla's new Cybertruck touts 48 volt wiring as a major weight-saving, safer innovation. But the nanoflowcell Quantino, which just turned 25 years old, was the world's first car to use a 48 volt wiring system.

For proof, see the 35 second mark of the video here: click here or in this still picture: click here. 48Volt is literally nameplated on the rear fender of the 2,000km range Quantino - still by far the highest range of any electric car.

The batteryless bi-ion powered Quantino is ultimately powered up in minutes from a saltwater dual solution which is completely non-polluting and could be available at every current fueling station with a small amount of retrofitting. click here.

The Quantino arguably outperforms a Tesla in other ways too such as going 0-100km in under 3 seconds, and has been tested continuously for 8 years, over 500,000km.
The 2-seater outlooks the Tesla sportster too, which is now even older than the Quantino, but unlike the Quantino, has not been updated for over a decade.

Why isn't this beast finally out of beta and available for sale?

They write on their super-slick website:
"We are currently in the planning stages for the production of the world first flow cell electric vehicle.
What initially took shape as a research endeavor has seamlessly transitioned into the tangible realm of mass production.
In collaboration with strategic partners, nanoFlowcell is actively scouting the perfect location in New York as we gear up for production."

I live in NYC. I may never be able to afford this car, but I can't wait to see them around. Tesla and all other EVs will have some real competition then.

David Wieland

I haven't yet read the details of the electricity production technology, but the descriptors used on the website are intriguing. It's long been apparent to those who pay attention and dig a bit (I know it's a small club) that the dominant EV technologies can never match the advantages of the hydrocarbon powered vehicle in scale or even overall environmental impact, mandates notwithstanding. Perhaps the flowcell technology can, if it's not more expensive.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2023 at 10:46:51 AM

Scott Baker

Reply to David Wieland:

Any car with the kinds of luxury features and performance specs the Quantino has is going to be in the 6-figure range, whether ICE, battery EV, or bi-ion EV. But Nanoflowcell hopes to market their technology to other manufacturers. Indeed, they oddly seem to not want to compete with current auto manufacturers at all, which is both hard to understand given the trajectory of the last 25 years, or more since the company's roots in the mid 1990s, and the level of development of the all-but-ready-to-market Quantino.

Their founder says the investors are patient, but he must be nearing 60 by now, and how patient is the market? Time will tell, but not too much time.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 11, 2023 at 5:07:32 AM

