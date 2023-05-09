NO Joe. No Nancy. No Chuck. No, No No, But Yes to Who?



Proof Biden Has Dementia #SHORTS shorts #joebiden #biden Proof Biden Has Dementia #SHORTS Subscribe To Life's Biggest Questions: bit.ly/2evqECe Most ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: LifesBiggestQuestions) Details DMCA



No Joe. We don't want you to run another term. No Nancy, Chuck, Barack and the rest of you hack Democrat Leaders and your CNN and MSNBC echo chamber media

No, I am not saying "Democratic leaders" because you, as leaders are not engaging in Democracy. You are trying to force the majority of Democrats and really, all voters, to accept that there is no other choice but Joe.

You are setting us up for another disastrous loss, like you did with Hillary. Polls are showing that whether Joe runs against Trump or DeSantis, He either ties or, in more cases, loses.



recent presidential election polls

(Image by realclearpolitics.com) Details DMCA



So... I started writing this last month and then I lost the most recent version of this article and I put it on hold. Then, THIS POLL, came out,



(Image by realclearpolitics.com) Details DMCA



Even the Democrat-pandering media was shocked by how bad Biden loses in this poll.

Democrat leaders are selling a loser who has sold out unions, the environment and blacks. He's broken promises and thrown away opportunities to make a real difference. As far as foreign policy, he may as well be a Maga Republican.

There is no way that Joe Biden will succeed at making people excited to come out and vote. But the Democratic leadership and their partners in the mainstream media are doing all they can to repress and intimidate other potential candidates.

I'll admit that there are, currently, no clear strong challengers, but part of the reason is the mainstream media on the left is partnered with Biden. I've discussed possibilities with lefty friends and family and there really aren't any attractive choices. If you look at the potential candidates the pollsters match Biden up against, they are all, except AOC, 2020 Dem primary candidates.

We need to cast a wider net to find a real winner, someone who will make a real difference, not a political hack, not a really old senior citizen. Since I started writing this article Bobby Kennedy has announced, and given his relationship to vaccines, he's been making some Democratic heads explode.

And lo and behold, a poll came out after my article crash showing what many though was impossible.



(Image by realclearpolitics.com) Details DMCA



Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).