Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 3/28/21

Myanmar Treats Protesters as Criminals, Kill over 400, As GOP Legislators Attempt To Do

By Rob Kall
Myanmar protests resume despite tougher action from security forces Protesters are back on the streets of Myanmar, a day after security forces stepped up the use of force to disperse crowds. A teenager remains in critical condition ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNA)   Details   DMCA

In Myanmar, the half million strong army, the Tatmadaw, described as "a robotic rank of warriors bred to kill," according the NYTimes, has killed over 420 protesters.

They are killing their own people of Myanmar, people protesting for freedom and justice. Do they seem like monsters?

And yet, in the US, state after Republican-run state is passing laws criminalizing protest or legalizing the killing of protesters-- by automobile otherwise.

The scum who killed one cop and injured over 100, who attacked the capitol were having wet-dreams about killing Nancy Pelosi, Democrats, liberals, socialists and even Vice President Pence. Trump repeatedly encouraged violence against media and against protesters.

I don't think this idea of killing protesters and people on the left is a small thing. I don't see it as an outlier. I believe there are millions, yes millions of right wingers who would support the criminalization of protests-- at least protests by people on the left. I believe there are millions of people who would, if not approve of, accept the intentional murder of protesters by people driving into them. And we know that murderer Kyle Rittenhouse has had more than a million dollars raised for him by his supporters.

This is happening. We get to see what it looks like a few kicks of the can down the road, in Myanmar. The template exists. The Republican party is moving the US closer to that point. So far, here in the US, the killing of protesters has been fairly isolated. Yesterday, Myanmar's Tatmadaw soldiers killed over 100 people, including three children.

You think it's worse in Myanmar? Tell that to the families of the people killed in the grocery store in Boulder, the massage parlors in Atlanta-- and scores of other places in the US. The 420 number of people killed in Myanmar is dwarfed by the number of people killed in the US because the Republicans have blocked any attempts to pass laws that make people safer from guns. It's just a matter of framing how these neatly coifed, suited up, church-going members of the Senate are different than the monsters in the Tatmadaw who massacre civilians.

The NYTimes article quotes a captain in the Myanmar army who says that "most of the soldiers are brainwashed."

How is that different from the millions of Trump cult members, the millions of Qanon believers who have, in my opinion, become delusionally insane. They are also brainwashed, with the help of Fox News, OAN, Breitbart and other far right news/propaganda sources.

We have serious problems that portend great danger. Aggressive steps must be taken. It's going to take Chuck Schumer figuring out how work with Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to get them to allow some modifications of the filibuster rules so that issues relating to democracy and justice cannot be blocked by these McConnell-led subborners and enablers of such monstrous deeds.

We need federal laws that make it clear that protesting is a core constitutional right that cannot be eroded, that protesters have all the rights of protections from murderers and perpetrators of violence that every other citizen has, and we, of course, need federal laws that effectively decrease or completely prevent the commission of mass killings.

This is essential. Joe Biden is fixated on infrastructure, and that's a good thing, but a a robust infrastructure that allows killing of protesters and innocent victims is not enough.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
