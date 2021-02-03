Myanmar Crisis Explained...



Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton at home of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton at home of Aung San Suu Kyi.



February 2, 2021 (Brian Berletic - LD)- Myanmar's military has seized power, detained Aung San Suu Kyi and has begun rounding up members of her National League for Democracy political party.

I explain how the US has spent decades building ASSK's political network and installing her into power and how US-backed groups - including those in Thailand - are already mobilizing to undermine not only Myanmar's political stability - but also that of the entire region.

I explain why the US had been placing pressure on Aung San Suu Kyi in recent years and why the US is still going to support her and the vast network the US built up in Myanmar to propel her into power regardless.

