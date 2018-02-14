Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

My heart-shaped cake

By       Message Elizabeth Warren       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/14/18

Author 53610
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)

(Image by Elizabeth Warren)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

I'm fighting my heart out this week to pass a clean Dream Act -- to keep our country's promise to 800,000 young people who have grown up here in America and who want to stay in the only home most of them have ever known. And I'm fighting my heart out in a zillion other ways to level the playing field for working families in Massachusetts and across the country.

But I did take a little time this weekend -- while watching Pittsfield's own Chris Mazdzer win the silver medal in men's luge (WOO-HOO!) -- to bake a heart-shaped cake.

My mother was born on February 14, 1912 -- 106 years ago today. She loved her special connection to Valentine's Day, and when I was a little girl, I bought some heart-shaped pans at the dime store to bake her birthday cake.

Many years later, when my mother was in her 80s, she had some surgery for a cancerous polyp -- nothing serious. The day before she was scheduled to go home, the whole family came to the hospital, had wheelchair races in the hallways, and laughed and joked and had good fun.

- Advertisement -
Later that night after Daddy sent all of us home, she was watching TV in bed with Daddy holding her hand. She sat up and said, "Don, there's that gas pain again." Then she fell back dead.

The autopsy showed that my mother had advanced heart disease -- never diagnosed and never treated. My daddy had a heart attack when I was 12, and my mother and I had spent our whole lives worrying about him. No one had any idea we should worry about my mother.

Too often we think of heart disease as a "man's disease," but it's the #1 killer of women -- causing one in three deaths every year -- 90% of women have one or more risk factors for heart disease or stroke. But because heart disease can often go undiagnosed, and because the symptoms of a heart attack can be different for men and women, fewer women than men survive their first heart attack. African American and Latina women are especially at risk.

- Advertisement -
Access to good medical care -- regular check-ups and preventative care -- is the first step to fighting heart disease. That's why I fight so hard for community health centers. They provide the best possible basic health care at lower costs to anyone who walks through their doors.

Part of what makes community health centers special is that each one adapts to their community's needs. In Brockton, Massachusetts, for example, the community health center partners with a local, family-owned Cape Verdean supermarket to teach residents about healthy cooking and active lifestyles. In East Boston, which is geographically isolated from the rest of the city, the community health center operates a 24/7 emergency room. And community health centers like the one in New Bedford have a pharmacy right on-site, so patients can pick up their medications right away with less chance that they'll go unfilled.

For more than four months, the Republicans let federal funding for our community health centers expire. They were so focused on stripping health care coverage from many of the people who rely on community health centers that they ran right past the funding deadline. The community health center professionals that I spoke to from Massachusetts and across the country were horrified that they'd have to lay off doctors and nurses, cut services, or reduce hours.

We fought tooth and nail for that funding for more than 100 days, and I have some good news: as part of last week's budget deal, we secured $7 billion for community health centers over the next two years. That was a $600 million bump in funding to support their powerfully important work.

I still have my heart-shaped pans -- and even though my mother is gone now, I still bake a heart-shaped cake every Valentine's Day to remember her. But now I'm doing something more: I'm fighting to make sure everyone's mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, wife, partner, friend and neighbor can get the basic health care they need to live long, healthy lives with the people they love.

Thank you for being a part of this, and Happy Valentine's Day!

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Elizabeth Warren was assistant to the president and a special adviser to the Treasury secretary on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She single-handedly set us this bureau, putting in place the building blocks for an agency that will (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Elizabeth Warren: This is Democracy

Chris Christie at the Republican National Convention

We Don't Run This Country for Corporations

Without rules, financial markets don't work

Stop rigging system against small business

Wall Street isn't happy with us

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 