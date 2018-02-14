

I'm fighting my heart out this week to pass a clean Dream Act -- to keep our country's promise to 800,000 young people who have grown up here in America and who want to stay in the only home most of them have ever known. And I'm fighting my heart out in a zillion other ways to level the playing field for working families in Massachusetts and across the country.



But I did take a little time this weekend -- while watching Pittsfield's own Chris Mazdzer win the silver medal in men's luge (WOO-HOO!) -- to bake a heart-shaped cake.



My mother was born on February 14, 1912 -- 106 years ago today. She loved her special connection to Valentine's Day, and when I was a little girl, I bought some heart-shaped pans at the dime store to bake her birthday cake.



Many years later, when my mother was in her 80s, she had some surgery for a cancerous polyp -- nothing serious. The day before she was scheduled to go home, the whole family came to the hospital, had wheelchair races in the hallways, and laughed and joked and had good fun.





Thank you for being a part of this, and Happy Valentine's Day!

