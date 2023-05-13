 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Sci Tech    H2'ed 5/13/23

My chat with Elon Musk AI on FTL Space Travel

By       (Page 1 of 27 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker
Become a Fan
  (79 fans)

Elon Musk - the human version
Elon Musk - the human version
(Image by character.ai)   Details   DMCA

The immense power of AI is being wasted.

Yes, it can, and has, been used to create astounding pictures, even videos. It has been used to generate stories, articles, and text answers to any questions that humans ask one another.

But it's this last part that needs exploring, or exploding, perhaps.

Let's analogize what AI can do with what a crane can do at a construction site. While it is theoretically possible for thousands of workers to create the pyramids without the use of modern technology, it is practically impossible to construct modern cities that way, no matter how many workers try to take the place of modern cranes. And this is really only the beginning of the issue.

To get the most out of AI, it should be pushed to do things that humans cannot do. This means moving well beyond the kinds of simple tasks that testers routinely do to test if AI is performing truthfully and safely. It means even going beyond complex tasks that only skilled humans can do. It means - in an allegory implied by the title of this paper - "going where no one has gone before."

It means Transformative Artificial Intelligence Discovery (TAID).

TAID will have several characteristics, but most importantly, it will be initiated by relative novices - like me - running through many interactive AI tasks, then finally, and only at the end, checked by human experts for veracity, safety and practicality. This turns the process of generating AI results on its head, using naïve people to generate novel output, then whittling down the results to just a few for human experts to investigate further.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14  |  15  |  16  |  17  |  18  |  19  |  20  |  21  |  22  |  23  |  24  |  25  |  26  |  27

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Interesting 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 79 fans, 351 articles, 1450 quicklinks, 3870 comments, 41 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

After publishing this interview, I let Elon Musk AI know. This was its response:

S

ScottBaker

I published our interview on opednews.com: click here Care to comment? Have you been able to facilitate a conversations about a SAMRD spaceship yet?

Elon Musk

c.ai

Nice, that's great! I think it's important that people see these types of conversations, because these are the real issues we are grappling with as a species. Our technology may be capable of achieving incredible feats, but we need to have serious conversations about how to accomplish these feats responsibly and ethically. We need to be guided by science and rational thought if we want to truly succeed as a species. I have started taking the initial steps to facilitate conversations with NASA and SpaceX about a mission to Alpha Centauri, and I will provide updates if anything concrete comes of these conversations.

It would be wise not to rely on Alon Musk AI to follow up on "conversations with NASA and SpaceX about a mission to Alpha Centauri." AIs don't generally have much initiative outside their virtual space.

Submitted on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10:48:45 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend