My Fair Lady

Why can't a Haitian be more like a Trump?
Why live in a country where I'd take a dump?
Just grab the next p*ssy and get you a hump
Why can't a Haitian be more like a Trump?
Can't they be like me and live off what they've made?
Can't they be like me and lighten their shade?
Can't they stop invading in their swamp people legion?
Why can't a Haitian be like a Norwegian?
What's wrong with these blighters eating their swill?
Why can't their fathers just lend them a mill?
I have been bankrupt from others' mistakes
I didn't whine and blame some earthquakes
I pulled up my bootstraps as valet tied my shoes