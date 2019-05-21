 
 
My Fair Lady

By maurice nobert
Why can't a Haitian be more like a Trump?

Why live in a country where I'd take a dump?

Just grab the next p*ssy and get you a hump

Why can't a Haitian be more like a Trump?

Can't they be like me and live off what they've made?

Can't they be like me and lighten their shade?

Can't they stop invading in their swamp people legion?

Why can't a Haitian be like a Norwegian?

What's wrong with these blighters eating their swill?

Why can't their fathers just lend them a mill?

I have been bankrupt from others' mistakes

I didn't whine and blame some earthquakes

I pulled up my bootstraps as valet tied my shoes

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Maurice Nobert lives in Shaker Hts, Ohio. He has 5 children and 3 grandchild. He is COO/Corporate Director/Co-Founder of e-RadioUSA, Inc.

