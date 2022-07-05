 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Positive News   

My Declaration

By   No comments
Author 2347
Message Michael Moore
Become a Fan
  (83 fans)

Where to Invade Next Review!
Where to Invade Next Review!
(Image by AntMan3001)   Details   DMCA

I, Michael Moore, standing up for Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, and being completely fed up with recent events that have upset my tranquility, herby declare the following on this Fourth of July, 2022:

1. I refuse to live in a country threatened by white supremacy "- and I'm not leaving. So we've got a problem.

2. I cannot in good conscience continue to receive the privileges of "full citizenship" in this land when all of its women and girls have now been, by Court decree, declared official second-class citizens, with no rights to their own bodies, and conscripted to a life of Forced Birth, should they fall pregnant and not want to be.

3. I demand an end to the mass incarceration of Black Americans, an end to police shooting Black people, and I demand that reparations be made to the Black community, for all they currently have to suffer and endure.

4. I insist we remove every single Republican from office in November. The Republican Party has dismantled itself, and its remaining rogue elements now exist purely to overturn legitimate election results, and overthrow the elected will of the vast majority of the American people. This must be halted without delay or equivocation.

Therefore, I will do the following:

~ Until women's rights have been fully reinstated, and their equal rights are enshrined in our Constitution (now that the required 38 states have passed the Equal Rights Amendment), I will not shut up about this. If you invite me to dinner that's all I'm gonna talk about. Have me over to your party and it's going to be, "Dobbs, Dobbs, and more Dobbs!" And I won't stop until Roe is reinstated and 51% of Congress is female.

~ I will help to organize a massive Get Out The Vote drive amongst the millions who follow me on social media, listen to my podcast, and read my Substack column. I will join with others to tour the country. No candidate will get our support unless they sign a pledge stating they will vote to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land; make gerrymandering and voter suppression illegal; eliminate the filibuster; upgrade Obamacare to Universal Health Care for All; pass strong gun control laws; and end the police executions, and racist incarcerations of Black citizens.

~ I will help lead a national strike, in whatever form it needs to take, and if we want to see immediate change, watch what happens when we shut down even 10% of the country.

POOF! goes Wall Street! Hit 'em where it counts. This I do declare. Signed, Michael Moore July 4, 2022.

And now for today's Keynote Address by Member of the European

Parliament, representing Ireland, Mick Wallace"

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Moore Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Michael Francis Moore (born April 23, 1954) is an American film director, author, and social commentator. He is widely known for his outspoken, critical views on globalization, large corporations, gun violence, the Iraq War, and the George W. Bush administration. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

30 Years Ago Today: The Day the Middle Class Died ...a letter from Michael Moore

Michael Moore Talks About SCOTUS, Occupy, Weasel Democrats and Obama

Where Does Occupy Wall Street Go From Here? ...a proposal from Michael Moore

Why I'm Posting Bail Money for Julian Assange

"We the People" to "King of the World": "YOU'RE FIRED!"

An Open Letter to President Obama "from Michael Moore

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 