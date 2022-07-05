My Declaration



I, Michael Moore, standing up for Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, and being completely fed up with recent events that have upset my tranquility, herby declare the following on this Fourth of July, 2022:

1. I refuse to live in a country threatened by white supremacy "- and I'm not leaving. So we've got a problem.

2. I cannot in good conscience continue to receive the privileges of "full citizenship" in this land when all of its women and girls have now been, by Court decree, declared official second-class citizens, with no rights to their own bodies, and conscripted to a life of Forced Birth, should they fall pregnant and not want to be.

3. I demand an end to the mass incarceration of Black Americans, an end to police shooting Black people, and I demand that reparations be made to the Black community, for all they currently have to suffer and endure.

4. I insist we remove every single Republican from office in November. The Republican Party has dismantled itself, and its remaining rogue elements now exist purely to overturn legitimate election results, and overthrow the elected will of the vast majority of the American people. This must be halted without delay or equivocation.

Therefore, I will do the following:

~ Until women's rights have been fully reinstated, and their equal rights are enshrined in our Constitution (now that the required 38 states have passed the Equal Rights Amendment), I will not shut up about this. If you invite me to dinner that's all I'm gonna talk about. Have me over to your party and it's going to be, "Dobbs, Dobbs, and more Dobbs!" And I won't stop until Roe is reinstated and 51% of Congress is female.

~ I will help to organize a massive Get Out The Vote drive amongst the millions who follow me on social media, listen to my podcast, and read my Substack column. I will join with others to tour the country. No candidate will get our support unless they sign a pledge stating they will vote to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land; make gerrymandering and voter suppression illegal; eliminate the filibuster; upgrade Obamacare to Universal Health Care for All; pass strong gun control laws; and end the police executions, and racist incarcerations of Black citizens.

~ I will help lead a national strike, in whatever form it needs to take, and if we want to see immediate change, watch what happens when we shut down even 10% of the country.

POOF! goes Wall Street! Hit 'em where it counts. This I do declare. Signed, Michael Moore July 4, 2022.

