9/11/22

My 2017 Interview with Rudy Dent, 9/11 First Responder

(Page 1 of 4 pages)
Rudy Dent in Detroit on 2/18/17
(Image by Linh Dinh)   Details   DMCA

On February 18th, I was in Detroit to attend a presentation, "The War on Islam: 9/11 Revisited, Uncovered & Exposed." Sponsored by the Nation of Islam, it featured Kevin Barrett, Richard Gage and Christopher Bollyn.

Prefacing, Ilia Rashad Muhammad remarked that 9/11 is more relevant than ever, since it has been used to curb the freedoms of all Americans, especially Muslims. Moreover, it has "literally impacted America, and the world, like never before." As a pretext for endless war, 9/11 hasn't just deformed this whole earth, it threatens to destroy it.

Reminding us that false flags are far from unusual, Kevin Barrett cited 10 famous examples from history: Nero allegedly burning Rome; Gunpowder Plot; sinking of the USS Maine; sending of the Lusitania, a passenger ship loaded with explosives, into a war zone; Pearl Harbor; Gulf of Tonkin Incident; Israel's attack on the USS Liberty; bombing of the USS Cole; 1993 World Trade Center bombing; all the post 9-11 false flags, including Orlando, Charlie Hebdo and the ones in Paris in November of 2015, etc.; 9/11.

Richard Gage patiently proved that the collapse of all three WTC buildings couldn't have been caused by fire. He paid particular attention to Building 7, which was hit by no plane and suffered almost no damage before it collapsed, at free fall speed, into its own footprint. Gage stated that nano-thermite was found in WTC dust samples, and asked why 163,000 tons of concrete pulverized in mid-air? His organization, the 2,500-strong Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, simply wants a proper investigation into what happened.

Christopher Bollyn began by thanking Louis Farrakhan as "the only religious leader in our nation who has addressed the gigantic, horrendous fraud of 9/11." Then:

9/11 was carried out to kick start the War on Terror, a Zionist war agenda of aggression, terrorism and conquest which continues to this day [...] We will not have peace as a nation, or a world, if we continue to accept the deception of 9/11 [...] If the government and media are lying to us about 9/11, it means that they are controlled by the very same people who carried out 9/11 [...] Both 9/11 and the War on Terror were conceived and planned in Israel in the 1970's by Israeli military intelligence [...] The War on Terror is an Israeli stratagem, a ploy pushed by Netanyahu"since 1979"to trick the United States into waging war against Israel's enemies.

With the 1979 Jerusalem Conference on International Terrorism, the book Terrorism: How the West Can Win and speech after speech, Netanyahu's central project is the War on Terror. Bollyn pointed out the absurdity of Bibi's stance considering that Israel was founded on terror, is maintained by terror, and had a master terrorist, Menachim Begin, as one of its prime ministers.

All three speakers were raptly received by an audience of about two thousand, all but a dozen of them Black Muslims. Mingling afterwards, I met Rudy Dent, a retired fireman, ex cop and Vietnam vet. Flying from NYC, Dent was only in Detroit for a few hours.

This mild, affable man is known for an InfoWars interview, conducted in Times Square on September 11th, 2014. It already has 2.4 million views. Dent spoke of firemen being in Building 7 "calling for additional hand lines to mop up the isolated pockets of fire." Because no skyscrapers had ever collapse due to fire, they never suspected this 52-story building would suddenly become their tomb.

Explaining that fire cannot, by itself, burn hot enough to melt steel, Dent related:

What we had in the World Trade Center, and I saw myself, was molten, lava-like pockets of molten steel, all right? I spent the night on the pile searching for bodies, and I saw that with my own eyes. So who are you going to believe? Are you going to believe a bunch of government bureaucrats, or my fellow brothers, which I lost 343 guys that day? And I lost Tommy O'Hagan, Bruce van Hines and Kenny Cumple, and I can never forget that. I think of that before I go to bed. I think about it first thing in the morning when I wake up, and it's in honor of them and their family that I will continue to do everything I can to make the rest of the world wake up to the fact that this was a false flag operation.

In Detroit, I tagged along as Dent was driven to the airport. We talked about his life, world view and, of course, experience of 9/11.

I saw the contradiction in real time, absolutely. You know, I was there in 1993. I was inside the building with the FBI. I saw the immensity of that explosion. It was surreal. I mean, it was fully intended to bring down, to topple the building. It blew a hole in the ground, through the concrete, about three stories down.

You know, they waited, then they did it again. In 2001, I was there to see the third building come down, and what caught my attention were not the explosions, because I'm used to explosions. I spent two and a half years in Vietnam, so I'm used to explosions, but when I saw my fellow firefighters jump in a panic reaction to the loud noise of an explosion, which they're not used to, and they're not trained for, that's what shocked me. My fellow firefighters, they're professional guys, but for the most part, they're not combat veterans, right?

I looked at the building where the explosions came from, and that's when I saw building 7 come down.

Linh Dinh's Postcards from the End of America has just been published by Seven Stories Press. Tracking our deteriorating socialscape, he maintains a photo blog.
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
