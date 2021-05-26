 
 
Multi-vector approach as a priority direction of Azerbaijan's foreign policy

On May 24, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, Jahit Bagchi. During the conversation, the parties noted the need to further strengthen Azerbaijani-Turkish relations in all areas.

Indeed, trade, economic and diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey have been successfully developing for many years. Meanwhile, a certain one-sided orientation of Azerbaijan towards Turkey leads to a gradual decrease in the potential of the republic's relations with its other closest neighbors - Iran, Russia, Georgia and the countries of the European Union.

While relations between Baku and Ankara are based more on "romanticizing" the concept of "fraternal" nations than on a pragmatic assessment of reality in the international arena, Azerbaijan could improve its foreign policy, focusing on pursuing a multi-vector line in relations with foreign countries.

Thus, the expansion of contacts with Russia and Iran through the EAEU seems to be a logical step. Baku has every chance to make good money on transit trade between Moscow and Tehran. In addition, this choice will force the European Union to try to involve Azerbaijan (along with Turkey) as much as possible in European integration programs, which is again extremely beneficial for Baku.

At the same time, it is worth strengthening ties with Georgia. This country is a geographic link between Azerbaijan and Turkey, which stimulates its development as regional projects are implemented.

As a result, we can safely say that a common regional economic zone can be formed between Azerbaijan and its neighbors, in which large energy and transport projects implemented at the initial stage can create a basis for the development of relations in other spheres of the economy.

 

The Journal of Conflict Transformation is independent online publication, a forum to analyze conflicts and related issues in the South Caucasus and Turkey.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
