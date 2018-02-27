Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Mueller and Trump star in a Shakespearean drama that grips US

Brent Budowsky

From The Hill

From youtube.com: Robert Mueller and Donald Trump {MID-256757}
Robert Mueller and Donald Trump
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBC News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Robert Mueller and Donald Trump are joined, along with every American, in a gripping Shakespearean drama that will powerfully impact the future of America.

Special counsel Mueller, a hero during the Vietnam War who is now leading the investigation of the Russian attack against American democracy, and President Trump, who was decidedly not a hero during the Vietnam War and is not leading the fight against the Russian attack against America, are the star protagonists in an epic drama that will change the course of history.

In "As You Like It," William Shakespeare wrote, "All the world's a stage, And all the men and women merely players."

In the great democratic drama that is now unfolding, Trump is a player, Mueller is a player and all Americans are players every time we answer a question in a poll, exercise our right to vote or ask our representatives in Washington hard questions at town meetings.

It is possible that Mueller indicts Trump for one or more criminal offenses. It is possible he does not indict Trump but sends a detailed report to Congress that would justify impeachment, whether House Republicans respect these findings or not.

It is also possible that Mueller clears Trump, telling that nation that no offense was committed by the president, which would give his presidency a significant boost.

Ernest Hemingway advised writers to write one true sentence. One true sentence about Mueller is that he will make his decisions based on the facts, the truth and the law, whether they lead to innocence or guilt.

One true sentence about Trump is that persistent reports suggest his lawyers are advising him to not testify before Mueller because they fear he would be caught telling a lie, which would be a crime.

Sunday, the Washington Post ran a front-page story that discussed at length how Mueller and Trump both grew up with privileged backgrounds but ended up in very different places, having made vastly different choices.

Mueller is the epitome of the ethic of duty, honor and country in public service. He is a pillar of integrity and justice in public life.

Like others of his generation, such as Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and former Secretary of State John Kerry, Mueller could have began his career living comfortably after a first-rate education but chose, instead, to risk his life serving our country. He continued his service with a brilliant and honorable career in public life.

Trump, by contrast, throughout his career, appears to have asked himself one question: "What's in it for me?" One of the most dastardly things Trump ever said was in response to the question of whether McCain is a hero. He said he prefers troops who were never captured.

In the Shakespearean drama that is unfolding today, Americans are gripped by regular news of Mueller achieving more indictments, plea bargains and evidence about the scandal of the Russian attack against America that continues today.

Brent Budowsky is a regular columnist on thehill.com. He served as Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Lloyd Bentsen, responsible for commerce and intelligence matters, including one of the core drafters of the CIA Identities Law. Served (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

