Mueller Statement Makes it Clear. Tell Your Cong. Rep: Time to Impeach

Robert Mueller's first statement about Russia probe Special Counsel Robert Mueller gave his first remarks about his team's report into the Russia meddling into the 2016 elections. #Mueller #Politics #CNN #News.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)



I took some notes as Mueller gave his brief statement:

Muller is leaving the justice department to return to private practice.

"It was critical to obtain full and accurate information from every person we investigated."

"Report has two parts First volume details numerous efforts by Russia to influence the election. Conclusion there was insufficient evidence to support broader conspiracy."

"If we had confidence the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so."

"Charging the president with a crime was not an option we could consider."

"Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse the president."

"That report is my testimony. I would not provide any testimony beyond""

"The attempts by Russia to influence the elections deserves the attention of every American."

My take: Mueller made it clear he was not legally able to prosecute Trump, and another process is required. That process is impeachment. That is the message that screams from between the lines. And it's what Republican Justin Amash, making the call bipartisan says.

RT @justinamash: The ball is in our court, Congress. https://t.co/idpQo1xItH at https://t.co/idpQo1xItH - Advertisement - — joe harris (@joemharris) May 29, 2019

I just called my congressional representative-- Brian Fitzpatrick-- who represents a swing district and told him it is time to join Amash in calling for opening an impeachment investigation. Even if the Senate will not convict, it is the duty of the House to investigate. Failure to do so abrogates their responsibility to the constitution and to voters.