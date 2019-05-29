 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/29/19

Mueller Statement Makes it Clear. Tell Your Cong. Rep: Time to Impeach

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   2 comments
Robert Mueller's first statement about Russia probe Special Counsel Robert Mueller gave his first remarks about his team's report into the Russia meddling into the 2016 elections. #Mueller #Politics #CNN #News.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   Details   DMCA

I took some notes as Mueller gave his brief statement:

Muller is leaving the justice department to return to private practice.

"It was critical to obtain full and accurate information from every person we investigated."

"Report has two parts First volume details numerous efforts by Russia to influence the election. Conclusion there was insufficient evidence to support broader conspiracy."

"If we had confidence the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so."

"Charging the president with a crime was not an option we could consider."

"Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse the president."

"That report is my testimony. I would not provide any testimony beyond""

"The attempts by Russia to influence the elections deserves the attention of every American."

My take: Mueller made it clear he was not legally able to prosecute Trump, and another process is required. That process is impeachment. That is the message that screams from between the lines. And it's what Republican Justin Amash, making the call bipartisan says.

I just called my congressional representative-- Brian Fitzpatrick-- who represents a swing district and told him it is time to join Amash in calling for opening an impeachment investigation. Even if the Senate will not convict, it is the duty of the House to investigate. Failure to do so abrogates their responsibility to the constitution and to voters.

 

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Scott Baker

(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 81 fans, 283 articles, 1229 quicklinks, 3365 comments, 38 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


  New Content

It's not clear a sitting president can't be charged with a crime, even if Muller & Justice believe so. If Trump really did shoot someone on 5th Ave. could he even be stopped if he can't be charged with a crime? What would be the process then?

Arresting someone is just step one in a process of charging someone with a crime. If you can't charge someone, can he even be arrested?

The closest thing is Diplomatic immunity, but even there, a diplomat can be stopped by police, and expelled from the country.

It's not clear a president has such immunity, and the courts have not made it fully clear, though there have been some rulings that address the issue.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 4:20:24 PM

Author 0
Rob Kall

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 2461 articles, 5233 quicklinks, 6057 comments, 510 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Exactly. Who made the legal call that the president can't be charged or prosecuted? Is that the same kind of legal decision that was made allowing torture? I would assume that such a decision could be over-ruled by different administrations legal team-- if there were ever a team with integrity enough to do that.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 5:25:01 PM

Author 0
