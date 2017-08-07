

"Hard not to hear. Seems to me he's been talking up a storm for a long time." I sipped myself a milk mustache. "What's the sound bite this time?"

"He said the Democrats need to run a celebrity for President in 2020."

"The Republicans ran one in 2016 and look how good that's been for the country," I scoffed.

"No, he meant somebody likeable, like Oprah or Tom Hanks."

"I have to agree. Both are pretty likeable. Tom Hanks is our modern-day Jimmy Stewart."

"So why are you furrowing your brow?"

"Does anybody actually say that in a real conversation?"

Suzy raised a hand. "Okay, you just didn't seem to be on board with Moore's advice."

"Right again. And nothing against Oprah and Tom. Oprah is not only a great actor, businesswoman, and role model, but a passionate advocate for social justice. And Tom, well, Tom Hanks is a national hero. Apollo 13, Miracle on the Hudson, Bridge of Spies, Saving Private Ryan, and those Da Vinci Code movies. The man has saved so many lives--"

"He is a hero," said Suzy, "that's why he'd be a great President."

"Finishing my sentence. On screen." I nodded, "I love Tom Hanks movies, even when he's voicing Woody. He's a wonderful actor, has a charming warmth in such a breadth of roles, drama, comedy, romance, thrillers, you name it. He out-Sully'd Sully. But, if I'm flying to New York, I don't want Tom in the pilot's seat. It's Sully I need there. If I'm not going to the moon, I'd prefer to have Buzz Aldrin at the controls." I swallowed my coffee. "You see my point."

"Well, what about Ronald Reagan?"

"You see my point. In any case, Reagan cut his teeth as a governor." Another sip. "Look, I've met Tom, and he genuinely is a mensch. Enough of one that I wonder if he could go beyond his menschness to doing what our powers that be demand of our presidents, like sending real American soldiers off to war, or launching drone strikes that decimate obscure targets and kill millions in collateral damage." I shook my head. "I wish being President was just about domestic politics--draining the swamp and reversing the corporate plutocracy. Golly gee, I could truly see Tom goshdarning his way to success. Single party payer, he'd sell it. A living minimum wage, affordable housing, tuition-free college? Heck, he could even filibuster his way to saving Social Security by reading the Gettysburg Address. Even without the top hat and the beard."

"But?"

"But that's not what the Presidency is about, is it? At least not anymore. Corruption was Capra's windmill in 1939. Things haven't gotten better, have they, really?"

