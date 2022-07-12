 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 7/12/22

Most Opportune Time in Modern History ForTakeover of Dem Party

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
This could be the most opportune time in modern history for a new third party-- or a take-over of the Democratic party.

In May 2021, four months into his presidency, Joe Biden had a 63% approval rating. But the honeymoon is over.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
(Image by cornstalker)   Details   DMCA

A NYTimes poll just came out showing that 64% of DEMOCRATIC voters want someone other than Biden to run for president in the 2024 election. And people's feeling that the country is going in the right direction, at 10% is the lowest it's been since George W Bush was president. To add to the injury, 68% of independents disapprove of Biden.

More and more articles are saying Biden should not run for a second term. I believe he should make that clear as soon as possible, before the 2022 midterm elections, to show that the Democrats are on a new track. The Dems don't even need to mention any replacements for Biden. They just to take him out of the picture in voters' minds.

It looks like his narcissism and desire for power is overcoming any loyalty to the Democratic party and its future. That's bad. But it appears that the leadership of the Democratic party is also too weak, or too stuck in their neo-liberal ruts to read the screaming tea leaves telling them that most democrats do not want Biden. And I'm going to speculate that they don't want Kamala Harris either. To be fair to Harris, she has not been given opportunities to show her "stuff." I blame Biden for that, but the fact is she has not shown through the opportunities Biden has given her or her own initiative that she should be the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate.

So, to sum it up-- Democrats don't want Biden. Essential Independents can't stand Biden and the Democratic leadership is mum.

I think that this is the best time in modern history for a big change on the left, a chance for either a new party or takeover of the Democratic party. I'm not sure that the turgid leadership or even the leadership system for the Democratic party will allow a change from within. If a within-the-Democrtic-party revellion is possible, it would start with the progressives. They have to join together and stand up to the decrepit septuagenarian and Octogenarian Democratic leaders.

It should be easy for Biden to explain that his health is the reason he is not running.

There are a batch of progressive organizations-- Moveon, Democracy for America, Justice Democrats, Roots Action, Indivisible, and more. They should join together to create a united from, and give the Democratic party an ultimatum-- change or we leave to start a new party.

I don't have all the answers, but the time seems better now than any time I can remember. We need to get this conversation rolling.

It's time for Joe to say he's going to go. And it's time for the Current Dem Leadership to step down-- for the good of the party, the nation and democracy.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Meryl Ann Butler

Author
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
I think it's possible that Ol' Joe might be waiting to announce that he is not running until a new candidate starts to emerge. To me, the fact that he hasn't announced yet is an indication that Kamala is not the chosen one. Under other circumstances, the VP might be the most likely choice, so anyone who doesn't want Kamala to run can see that as good news so far.

As I recall, some presidents didn't announce their candidacy until just a couple of months before the election, and still won in a shorter time to campaign, and that was in a pre-digital world. I'd prefer shorter campaign times, 3-4 months is plenty for voters to get enough info to make a decision, instead of dragging the unbearable competition out.

The debates provided much more clarity when the League of Women Voters was involved...all candidates got asked the same question! How is it even a "debate" if they don't? IMO it's just a smoke screen unless we can see their responses side by side.

I wish it was the right time for AOC, and who knows, unexpected events can shoot a possible candidate to the top overnight...one result of the current SCOTUS dysfunction has been to showcase AOC's expertise. She wouldn't need the vote of a single man in the US if all the women voted for her!

I'm not sure the Dem party is salvageable if taken over--creating a third party might be the cleanest. And actually, that would be easier to do if Biden chooses to run.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022 at 10:00:27 AM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

Author
(Member since Feb 15, 2012)
I've been predicting that Biden won't run again ever since he followed through on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. That was a heroic act -- or, if you're cynical, a great "secure my legacy" act -- that put him on the wrong side of his own party's foreign policy establishment.

Since then, he seems to have tried to largely accommodate his party's establishment/mainstream, while mouthing noises to appease its "left" wing but not delivering. And, possibly, to do or not do some things he believes in without advertising it too heavily. For example, recall that he was basically "pro-life" until that became an issue on which his nomination looked like it might hinge. I think he's dragging his heels somewhat there, although trying to deliver the minimum to hold his party together.

But the big question is: Who do the Democrats have who can win in 2024?

Not Harris. Nobody liked her when she ran in the 2020 primaries. Nobody likes her now. Nobody's going to like her two years from now. The Republicans could (and probably would) run a potted plant against her and win in a walk.

There are no sure things, but if I was a Democratic strategist, I'd be looking at governors who have proven they can win in "purple," or even "red," states. Jared Polis of Colorado. Laura Kelly of Kansas. Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

But, of course, that description tends toward "centrist," and what passes for a "left" wing in the (center-right) Democratic Party would likely buck such a choice, possibly even in the way Rob suggests.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022 at 10:37:31 AM

Author 0
John Zwiebel

Author
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
I will not support AOC or for that matter, any of the so-called "progressives" currently in Congress. They have betrayed everyone who ever voted for them or contributed to their campaigns. They are complete frauds and agents of the Democratic Party Establishment that foisted Biden upon us. Their refusal to stand against US aggression around the world and their collaboration with the banksters verges on criminal, it is certainly immoral and unethical.

I know, I know: "But Trump..."

Makes no difference to me.

The Democrats have colluded with the Republicans to emplace right-wing justices. I no longer believe the pretense, the phony excuses, that they were out-maneuvered by McConnell and the Republicans and I will never, ever, be convinced that anyone running as a Democrat is on my side. I've been watching Biden videos covering his time in Congress. How he managed to convince anyone that he was really a Democrat, when it is obvious he represents the mafia, is just beyond me. I confess to not really grasping that treachery for a long, long time but that was because I was susceptible to the "evil Republican vs good Democrat" canard propagandized by folks like Thom Hartman.

I have to question your contention that every woman in the US would vote for AOC. There are a lot of "handmaids" and "karens" out there.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022 at 10:42:21 AM

Author 0
David Bright

Author
(Member since Jan 28, 2009)
The question "do you think the country is going in the right direction or the wrong direction is a useless measure. Half of the people interviewed think the country is going in the wrong direction because of all the fascist, "Christian", right-wing, gun-toting, hateful, spiteful, mean, climate-denying, misogynistic, homophobic, racist people in this nation who seem to be sucking all the oxygen out of society -- as well as willing to kill their own children in the name of gun rights. The other half are those folks who the first half despises, and who think taxes are evil but I want my road plowed anyway, and say "I don't think we should tax the rich because someday I'm gonna to be rich," even though that will never happen. So I'm always conflicted on how to answer that question but I've taken to saying things are going in the right direction because if I say wrong direction the media interprets it as anti-Biden and a call to free the January 6 cabal so they can break more windows. The other sad fact is that both parties have brought us to the point where I'd estimate more than half of the country votes against someone rather than for someone.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022 at 10:29:22 AM

Author 0
