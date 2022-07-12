Most Opportune Time in Modern History ForTakeover of Dem Party

This could be the most opportune time in modern history for a new third party-- or a take-over of the Democratic party.

In May 2021, four months into his presidency, Joe Biden had a 63% approval rating. But the honeymoon is over.



A NYTimes poll just came out showing that 64% of DEMOCRATIC voters want someone other than Biden to run for president in the 2024 election. And people's feeling that the country is going in the right direction, at 10% is the lowest it's been since George W Bush was president. To add to the injury, 68% of independents disapprove of Biden.

More and more articles are saying Biden should not run for a second term. I believe he should make that clear as soon as possible, before the 2022 midterm elections, to show that the Democrats are on a new track. The Dems don't even need to mention any replacements for Biden. They just to take him out of the picture in voters' minds.

It looks like his narcissism and desire for power is overcoming any loyalty to the Democratic party and its future. That's bad. But it appears that the leadership of the Democratic party is also too weak, or too stuck in their neo-liberal ruts to read the screaming tea leaves telling them that most democrats do not want Biden. And I'm going to speculate that they don't want Kamala Harris either. To be fair to Harris, she has not been given opportunities to show her "stuff." I blame Biden for that, but the fact is she has not shown through the opportunities Biden has given her or her own initiative that she should be the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate.

So, to sum it up-- Democrats don't want Biden. Essential Independents can't stand Biden and the Democratic leadership is mum.

I think that this is the best time in modern history for a big change on the left, a chance for either a new party or takeover of the Democratic party. I'm not sure that the turgid leadership or even the leadership system for the Democratic party will allow a change from within. If a within-the-Democrtic-party revellion is possible, it would start with the progressives. They have to join together and stand up to the decrepit septuagenarian and Octogenarian Democratic leaders.

It should be easy for Biden to explain that his health is the reason he is not running.

There are a batch of progressive organizations-- Moveon, Democracy for America, Justice Democrats, Roots Action, Indivisible, and more. They should join together to create a united from, and give the Democratic party an ultimatum-- change or we leave to start a new party.

I don't have all the answers, but the time seems better now than any time I can remember. We need to get this conversation rolling.

It's time for Joe to say he's going to go. And it's time for the Current Dem Leadership to step down-- for the good of the party, the nation and democracy.