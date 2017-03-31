Refresh  

Mob Rule

Friendly Lounge, 2017
Friendly Lounge, 2017


My local dive, Friendly Lounge, was mentioned in I Heard You Paint Houses, a book soon to be turned into a movie by Martin Scorcese. Now Friendly's featured quite prominently in The Last Don Standing, an account of the Philly mob by Ralph Natale. An infamous snitch, Natale still spent 27 years inside.

As I type this at Friendly, guitarist Jimmy Bruno and organist Joey DeFrancesco, both Philly guys, are killing it in the background. Anyway, this new book dubs this bar a training ground for the Mafia:

Hard case DiTullio developed an instant soft spot for the young Natale, providing a master's class in the Mafia to his young and ambitious charge. His classroom was the Friendly Tavern on South Eight Street, where Natale proved a particularly apt pupil.


DiTullio is best known as "Skinny Razor," father to Dominic and Marco, Friendly's current owners. Marco loves that there's a spotlight on this rather grungy, nondescript bar. Dom hates it. The book calls Skinny Razor a "legendary local mob killer." A woman told me, "He was so handsome and impeccably dressed, but tough. He was a real badass!" The book:


if you were his enemy, [your] life would be considered shortened. "We had more arms than an armory under the bar," Natale recalled.


As far as I know, there's only a blackjack behind bar now, and it hasn't been used in years. The last time there was a commotion here was when a drunken Felix said to John the Hat that maybe John's sister was pleasuring him. Absolutely not cool. John leapt off his stool, but Brad got in between them, and I, sitting next to Felix, persuaded him to apologize. Within minutes, everybody was laughing. We're all friends here.

Another time, Johnny A.C. (for air conditioning) repeatedly screamed, in his bellowing, tenor voice, that Felix should move to Canada, all because Felix had mentioned Michael Moore. Felix actually hates Michael Moore. All across this increasingly angry nation, Americans are screaming at each other. Short fuse has become the norm. The very next day, Johnny came in with no memory of his bourbon-induced meltdown, and Felix holds nothing against him. We're all family here.

Sometimes, though, retaliation or punishment must be met out. In the early 40's, an insolent wise guy with a fake Irish surname showed up at Friendly. Not long before, Harry Barry had slashed a boss' bodyguard in the face. Spotting Barry, Skinny Razor whispered to bookie Joe Panisi that he better collected whatever Barry owed him. Next morning, Barry's corpse was discovered near the George Washington Elementary School.

"That's bullshit," Dom objects. "He was found outside the police station, where the library is now. You know something else? If they were going to take out a guy, they might tip you off so you can go borrow money from him." Dom grins. "There's a lot Ralph Natale got wrong. My father got his nickname because he was a sharp dresser, not because he always carried a razor. Natale's embellishing because he wants to sell books! Everyone has a story about my dad. He's like the Paul Bunyan of South Philly."

Dude's a legend. At the end of "I Ain't Got Nobody," Louis Prima could be heard to yell, "Skinny! Skinny!"

Book, "He wasn't flashy and never did anything for show. Killing was for business, period."

In Friendly, there's a charming, amateurish oil portrait of Skinny Razor in a suit and tie, smiling and smoking a cigarette. More than anything else, he resembles an insurance executive.

Dom, "It was rough back then. If you weren't vicious, you wouldn't survive. Guys on 9th Street all carried guns and knives. Now, they take debit cards. Get the f*ck out of here!"

For all the alleged hits, Skinny Razor was never convicted, so technically, he never swatted a fly. Suave, he was seen with Kim Novak under his arm.

For all his bluster, Ralph Natale is the nadir of the Philly mob, a mascot for its most bumbling and farcical years. Natale got locked up for the first time in 1979 for torching Mr. Living Room in an insurance scheme. After a co-conspirator burnt himself, the doctor who treated him was visited by the fed, so a wise guy dropped by to tune him up. "Why beat up the fuckin' doctor?!" Dom throws up his hands.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 3   Well Said 3   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

Linh Dinh's Postcards from the End of America has just been published by Seven Stories Press. Tracking our deteriorating socialscape, he maintains a photo blog.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

John Rachel

(Member since Jun 2, 2011)


  New Content

"The DC, Wall Street and Hollywood gang has been fixing elections, stock markets, unemployment and inflation figures, daily news and history books, all aspects of our clueless lives, in short. We exist in a staggering unreality conjured up by the biggest and bloodiest mob in world history."

Whew! If that doesn't sum it up, what does?

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 6:17:42 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (8+)
amir jabril

Author 508517

(Member since Mar 23, 2017)


Reply to John Rachel:   New Content
you know you and the rest of op ed are increasingly starting to sound like alt right racist garbage with articles like this.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 6:58:18 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


Reply to amir jabril:   New Content

I haven noted that since Trump was "elected" (He was not; he was defeated in the election but selected by the Electoral College), OEN has been invaded by many pro-Trump thugs, many pretending to be progressives. The defense of Trump's legitimacy is cheered by many of these, arguing that the Russian intervention is a hoax (tho Trump himself admitted it) and that Trump's lies about detente with Russia should be honored. I would not accukse "the rest of op ed" but I often wonder why a "tough progressive website" entertains so many right wingers with a habit of trashing progressives, the American public, and even the people who voted for Clinton (65 million) and progressive members of Congress.


I conclude that as with many failed revolutions, purges and denunciations by purists offer a form of therapy, along with the obvious trolling by right wing zealots hijacking OEN to spout their fascist cliches (fire all liberal teachers, etc).


It is not all but a growing minority who use OEN to recycle "right wing garbage" and we are obligated to challenge it each time it raises its ugly head. It is worth remembering that half-truths (the govt is a mob organization) are also half-lies.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 2:50:15 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Ralph Dratman

Author 39015

(Member since Sep 6, 2009)


  New Content

The US has been growing up as the land of lies and fantasy since the mid-1950s, when television advertising became a constant voice of seductive persuasion all across the land.Now it is far too late to change course. We consumers of America must live for the rest of our lives in the crumbling, illusory universe of Disney-style capitalism.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 6:55:08 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
EyeOfTheStorm

Author 70364
(Member since Aug 20, 2011)


Reply to Ralph Dratman:   New Content

I was a kid in the Fifties, and was a big fan of radio shows like Johnny Dollar, Amos and Andy, Art Linkletter, Science Theater, and the Grand Ole Opry.

I heard of this thing called television and my French aunt and her traveling preacher husband got one. We were poor, hardworking folks who lived in the country, and grew our own food. They were city folks, and looked rich to me.

Uncle Wilbert never worked a day in his life after he memorized the bible. His hands were pink and had not one callus. People paid him handsomely to tell them lies they wanted to believe.

My parents took me over to visit them one day, I was excited to finally get to see a tv, and Aunt Lennice went to turn it on so I could experience it.

I swear this is the truth, when she hit the switch, a mini-nuke mushroom cloud of smoke erupted from the back of the thing, and it shut down before I saw anything.

It would be many months before I had another opportunity to see one. I'll always wonder if the BigEyeInTheSky was trying to tell me something that day, but did I listen?

No way, I went on to spend years in front of the thing, allowing my brain to attain full obedience and lame idiocy. Crazy thing is, the damn thing now looks back at me and catalogs my thoughts that it had programmed me with all those years, apparently to reinforce my programming and make sure I don't get too far out of line. Scary.

Its actually worse than a nuke. It bombs us over and over and when we reach to turn it off, it turns itself back on, and spies on our every move, like some eavesdropper or sniper on the roof, just to insure our total obedience to its master the corporation. Believe it.

I no longer watch it much though, I prefer to watch the tulips open and close in obedience to the sun. Now there is a nuke you can depend on. It's never done anything, but give me another day of life, ever lasting life. The TV on the other hand, has never done anything but take my money and give me fake news.

Uncle Wilbert is gone, Aunt Lennice too, Mom, Dad, all gone. There's just my TV and me, and we still disagree. I watch the sun come up in the morning, but I still scan the horizon for nukes, just in case.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 9:30:35 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (8+)
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


Reply to EyeOfTheStorm:   New Content

My family, poor, had the 50th TV in our small town in the early 50's. I grew up on Gorgeous George, Beanie, and then Steve Allen. Somehow, the revolutionaries of the 60's also grew up on TV. It is a convenient scapegoat, as is "Hollywood."


Today's kids are growing up online, even more addicted, as it is portable.

They are also the most radical generation.


I blame TV for making me a radical. Now I am online most of the time, with the TV also on, often tuned to alternative propaganda like RT TV. I like to know what the enemy is thinking. I just watched a documentary on Dorthea Lange, the great photographer of the Great Depression. I just watched HUD. Fox news gets about 1 in 200 Americans to watch its dredge.


TV, like the internet, holds the good, the bad, and the ugly. As with the world itself, it is up to us to use our critical skills to sort it out. Demonizing TV with great hysterics is part of the loss of critical thinking in those whose broad brush ignores that those of us who grew up on TV became the most radical generation in our recent history; I expect those growing up on the internet to become even more radical.


As for DC and Wall St, that is lumping the whores with the pimps, another failure of critical thinking.



Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 4:38:42 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


Reply to EyeOfTheStorm:   New Content

Get rid of the damned TV! The experiences you related show that you know it is damned and so are those who submit to it.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 4:51:22 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
EyeOfTheStorm

Author 70364
(Member since Aug 20, 2011)


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Television itself is not inherently bad. It's the poor content, the content controls (censorship), fake news (propaganda) and over reliance by users, on television to replace reality. We're all guilty.

The corporations want us to watch it all the time so they can advertise to us, all the time, so we will buy more garbage to increase their profits. The ads themselves have become profit centers, its not just about buying stuff now.

Companies like Alphabet (Google), and FaceBook make billions on advertising whether the product being advertised sells or not. I'd say the advertising industry is more to blame than television itself.

Network television went down the tubes (no pun intended) when they overdid the advertising thing, by taking it to the limit and pulling out all stops. Now its happening on the net too. It was fun while it lasted. I watched thousands of great movies, the kind that are no longer even being made. It's mainly recycled garbage now, violent and not worthy of our attention.

The quality of the programmed content determines the quality of the information received. We are addicted to the medium, not a terribly bad thing, but the medium has become co-opted by the message, now we are doomed to get our fix that we love, and it is not really up to us what content we will consume.

We are fed the dirty garbage because garbage means corporate profit. That is what is wrong with the picture. No more public tv, not enough storytelling and original material. Reality TV is not real. Not even close. Money makes all the choices for us.

Content is King, but the Emperor (money) decides what the King will promote. They will never hit the off switch. Only we can do that, and like you say, Chuck, we can turn it off. If enough of us did turn it off for a while, maybe then, the medium would get the message. The Users are the deciders, the final arbiter of what comes through our eyes and ears and penetrates our brains to determine our fate. Garbage in, garbage out.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 6:18:17 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


Reply to EyeOfTheStorm:   New Content

Turn it off and it just comes on again by evil magic. Throw it out! After a couple hundred million TVs go in the garbage, content might change. After the decade or two it takes for that to happen, buy a new one (your old one will not work by the time that happens anyway.)

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 7:10:01 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
EyeOfTheStorm

Author 70364
(Member since Aug 20, 2011)


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

I wish we had a couple of decades to work this out, but we don't, this crisis is happening in real time, right now, and if it is turned, it will happen in the now, not in some imaginary future. The TV has already destroyed the family, now the smart phone is destroying the individual.

When George Bush attacked Iraq, one guy I knew actually said to me, "these are smart bombs, they don't kill people", this is the kind of willful blindness we are up against.

You and I have had time to figure all this out, but kids today are programmed from birth to worship technology as the be all and end all of Being. I like technology but I can take it or leave it, it doesn't control me. I lived before even cars and electricity, and I know how to go that way again.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 9:00:25 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


Reply to EyeOfTheStorm:   New Content

I grew up on TV; it brought our family together. Once a week, my entire extended family of 7 uncles with their wives and children came over (we were the first to have a TV in our circle) to watch wrestling. As the men watched, the women gossiped and the children played. Afterwords, I searched the crevices of all the chairs and couch to find coins....my first job!


Today's youth is online. Last night, my granddaughter,age 9, who had previously refused to even talk to me, decided to snuggle up and share the program she was watching on youtube, a crew of comic characters (not cartoons) with the theme of the weird things that cats do.


The generation now coming into adulthood grew up replacing tv with online entertainment and news. They are the most progressive generation ever, supporting socialism over capitalism, legalization of drugs, marriage equality, etc.


I was a big reader (still am) but that is a more solitary form of information than either tv or the digital replacements.


I suggest we stop whining about tv and the smartphone and learn to appreciate how their positive effects, as well as negative. I suggest we learn to celebrate the liberation of our youngest generation from the cliches of the past and join them in reforming the world.


Socrates complained about the youth of Athens, as have all generations when they age and lose their youthful curiosity and seek to blame someone. I suggest we understand that "kids today" are smarter and less naive than any previous generation, as all polls show.


We have had cars (electric) and electricity since 1880 (electric) and almost everyone had it by the 30's. You must be about 130 years old then! The future of mankind depends on electricity, and it is solar and other renewable sources that pave the way.


Stop whining and join the new generations who have outgrown the cranky narratives of previous generations. We must learn to support the liberating impulses of the young, instead of denouncing them as "slaves of technology."


They are the masters of technology, as any parent soon learns when the kids are asked to fix their technical problems. I find it ironic and amusing that you use the internet to complain about how kids are slaves of the internet.....and since you don't watch tv, you are unaware that the 3 channels of my youth (including the brilliant Steve Allen) have been replaced by thousands of diverse channels, and that youtube is millions of channels that our grandchildren are discovering and encouraging.


Youth is about change; embrace it.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 3:04:33 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

There are hundreds of channels. It is not tv that you need to get rid of but the assumption that whatever YOU choose to watch should be submitted to. The internet, books, the press, conversation, all require critical thinking skills, as does tv. The most radical modern generation in American history grew up on TV.


Scapegoating is easy....but misses the real point: TV is now diverse and so allows great freedom of What you watch. Most people have figured this out.



Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 7:28:39 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

There is no sense arguing with addicts.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 8:35:43 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


  New Content

Transnational corporations do indeed function like the Mob of old. Profit at the point of a gun (or bomb) has become the norm at least at the global level. How long before the same thing is true locally? We are clearly descending into a Mad Max kind of existence.

Our government has been privatized to a larger extent than we realize and the current occupant of the WH is in the process of finishing the process.

Government has been turned into a protection racket for the oligarchs whose lives are so removed from the reality that most of us live, that they don't notice or care how many of us get run over in their pursuit of global dominance.

Still, too many cling to the perception that their government representatives have their best interests at heart.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 8:18:23 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
