 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/4/19

Mitch McConnell's democracy-crushing smirk is why just getting rid of Trump isn't enough

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 31695
Message Will Bunch
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

From Inquirer

Mitch McConnell Image from Twitter User joanloubot
Mitch McConnell Image from Twitter User joanloubot
(Image by Twitter User joanloubot)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

So this is how liberty dies with a hideous, utterly shameless smirk on the face of arguably the most cynical political leader in American history, as the warriors in his political tribe cackle with laughter.

- Advertisement -

The end came Tuesday in about the most out-of-the-way venue you could imagine: a chamber of commerce luncheon in Paducah, Ky., where Mitch McConnell the 77-year-old son of bluegrass country, now one of America's three most powerful politicians as Senate majority leader was finally asked a question that's long been on people's minds, about how he might handle an unexpected Supreme Court vacancy if one occurs during the 2020 presidential election.

It was in 2016, you surely remember, that Justice Antonin Scalia died suddenly and McConnell wouldn't even allow then-President Barack Obama's nominee, a thoroughly decent federal appeals court judge named Merrick Garland, to get a hearing. This wasn't, McConnell insisted at the time, what it looked like denying Obama his constitutional power to fill a vacancy that was never questioned for the 42 (cough, cough ... white) presidents who came before him, and a naked power play to make sure pro-business judges set our laws for the next 40 years.

- Advertisement -

No, the Senate leader told us, this was about the highest democratic principles, that "[t]he American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice," while also claiming political precedents that didn't really exist. Three years later, McConnell is now telling us that the people's voice is only audible when it's Republican voters looking to replace a Democratic POTUS.

"Oh, we'd fill it," McConnell said Tuesday, unable to suppress his laughter that quickly spread through a room of Kentuckians who also see the lighter side of 21st-century neo-fascism. He prattled on for a minute or two about the importance of a permanent wall of judges which, in his words, "cannot be undone." That's just proof of how a U.S. government that fails to enshrine one person, one vote (neither in the electoral college nor the small-state rural dominance of the Senate) can with the aid of McConnell's ruthless realpolitik create a judiciary that will control women's bodies while cramming pro-corporate pablum down the throat of a nation that gives more popular votes to Democrats running for president (6 out of the last 7 times) and for our hopelessly gerrymandered Congress.

- Advertisement -

McConnell's comment got some news coverage, but not as much as it should have. For one thing, the Senate leader's amoral political cynicism has been barely concealed (if at all) ever since the dawn of the Obama presidency, when he declared the goal of what was once known, years ago, as "the world's greatest deliberative body" was no longer to pass laws but to deny Obama a second term. And a lot of important news gets drowned underneath the Iowa-level flooding that is President Trump's daily barrage of inane tweets and increasingly dictatorial policy pronouncements.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Will Bunch Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Will Bunch is author of the new "Tear Down This Myth: How the Reagan Legacy Has Distorted Our Politics and Haunts Our Future", published by Free Press, which examines the calculated effort by the modern right wing to canonize the 40th president, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What Battered Newsrooms Can Learn From Stewart's CNBC Takedown

It May Take 27 Years to Undo the Damage Glenn Beck Caused in 27 Months

Mitch McConnell gets his own chapter in the story of America's dying democracy. And it's devastating

Big media's shameful news brownout on the Wall Street protests

A Pennsylvanian's Guide to the Rick Santorum You Don't Know

She Warned America That Russia Hacked Our Voting Rolls. Why Is She In Jail?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 