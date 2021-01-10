 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Michael Moore: Members of Congress and Their Staffers Aided and Abetted Capitol Rioters

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 2347
Message Michael Moore
Become a Fan
  (81 fans)

In a video Michael Moore says that members of congress and their staffers were complicit and aided and abetted the invaders of congress.

He writes, "This week's Trump terrorist attack was not random. It wasn't an accident. It was planned, aided and abetted by certain members of the police, the military and the Republican party. And it was only the dry run. This violent attack is not over. Please allow me to share my thoughts about what I think is happening and is about to happen."

Unless the White rioters are arrested, more violence will continue.

Democrats and Biden must not wimp out.

We must remove the head of the terrorist action today. He's at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. His coconspirators are in the Republican caucus of the House and Senate.

Demand the arrest of everyone who did this.

Don't fall for this "it's only a few more days."

He says that some of the people who took over the Capitol knew too well how to get to specific places, because they were helped by insiders.

Demonstrators brought equipment with them to do rappelling. Did you ever see demonstrators do that before?

They had police gear, including zipties, possibly for use to kidnap.

For eight hours they brought the government of the people to a halt.

Flags are at half mast throughout the Capitol, but not on the White House.

Trump's words caused the death of the police officer. Trump is a cop-killer based on the law.


(Image by Michael Moore)   Details   DMCA

Moore wrote on Facebook:

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Moore Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Michael Francis Moore (born April 23, 1954) is an American film director, author, and social commentator. He is widely known for his outspoken, critical views on globalization, large corporations, gun violence, the Iraq War, and the George W. Bush administration. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

30 Years Ago Today: The Day the Middle Class Died ...a letter from Michael Moore

Michael Moore Talks About SCOTUS, Occupy, Weasel Democrats and Obama

Where Does Occupy Wall Street Go From Here? ...a proposal from Michael Moore

Why I'm Posting Bail Money for Julian Assange

"We the People" to "King of the World": "YOU'RE FIRED!"

An Open Letter to President Obama "from Michael Moore

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 