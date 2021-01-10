Michael Moore: Members of Congress and Their Staffers Aided and Abetted Capitol Rioters

In a video Michael Moore says that members of congress and their staffers were complicit and aided and abetted the invaders of congress.

He writes, "This week's Trump terrorist attack was not random. It wasn't an accident. It was planned, aided and abetted by certain members of the police, the military and the Republican party. And it was only the dry run. This violent attack is not over. Please allow me to share my thoughts about what I think is happening and is about to happen."

Unless the White rioters are arrested, more violence will continue.

Democrats and Biden must not wimp out.

We must remove the head of the terrorist action today. He's at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. His coconspirators are in the Republican caucus of the House and Senate.

Demand the arrest of everyone who did this.

Don't fall for this "it's only a few more days."

He says that some of the people who took over the Capitol knew too well how to get to specific places, because they were helped by insiders.

Demonstrators brought equipment with them to do rappelling. Did you ever see demonstrators do that before?

They had police gear, including zipties, possibly for use to kidnap.

For eight hours they brought the government of the people to a halt.

Flags are at half mast throughout the Capitol, but not on the White House.

Trump's words caused the death of the police officer. Trump is a cop-killer based on the law.



Moore wrote on Facebook:

