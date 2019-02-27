Michael Cohen Congressional Testimony Reveals and Open Thread



What are your thoughts on today's testimony by Michael Cohen?

On MSNBC Donny Deutsch predicts Trump org will be brought up on RICO charges.

Elijah Cummings reports

Cohen has provided a check Trump wrote, dated August 1, 2017, while president, to reimburse Cohen for secret payment to Stormy Daniels, saying, "A copy of a check Mr. Trump wrote from his personal bank account - after he became president - to reimburse me for the hush money payments I made to cover up his affair with an adult film star and prevent damage to his campaign;"

Trump claimed payments were for a monthly retainer. Feds proved there was no retainer.

Cohen claims Trump never expected to win-- he ran as a business opportunity to make money:

"Donald Trump is a man who ran for office to make his brand great, not to make our country great. He had no desire or intention to lead this nation - only to market himself and to build his wealth and power. Mr. Trump would often say, this campaign was going to be the 'greatest infomercial in political history.'"

In the mix, lying for Mr. Trump was normalized... no one questioned it then or today.

Cohen: Trump is a racist, a conman, a cheat.

Here are some of the things Cohen wrote that the NYTimes published:

"He was a presidential candidate who knew that Roger Stone was talking with Julian Assange about a WikiLeaks drop of Democratic National Committee emails."

"Mr. Stone told Mr. Trump that he had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange and that Mr. Assange told Mr. Stone that, within a couple of days, there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton's campaign."

"Mr. Trump responded by stating to the effect of 'wouldn't that be great.'"

"He never expected to win the primary. He never expected to win the general election. The campaign - for him - was always a marketing opportunity."

"In conversations we had during the campaign, at the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there's no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing. In his way, he was telling me to lie."

