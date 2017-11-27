Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Mexico Rescinds Monsanto's Permit to Grow GMO Soybeans - Major Boost for Consumer Protection

From flickr.com: GMO%20CORN (google images: 'gmo food') | WTO Genetically mod | Flickr354 Ãƒ-- 354 - 72k -
GMO%20CORN (google images: 'gmo food') | WTO Genetically mod. | Flickr354 Ã-- 354 - 72k - jpg
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Protesters in Mexico City: Mexican Judiciary and Agriculture Sanitation officials are listening to the protests and to the farmers who don't want Monsanto, and ruling accordingly!

With special thanks to Ecowatch and to Reuters for covering this so thoroughly.

Monsanto, the GMO giant agrochemical megacorporation, said Mexico's agriculture sanitation authority SENASICA had rescinded its permit to commercialize genetically modified soy in seven states of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi, Veracruz, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

The company sharply criticized the decision as unjustified, most sharply in the St. Louis newspapers, where their journalistic clout might seem paramount.

According to Monsanto, the permit had been withdrawn on unwarranted legal and technical grounds, and threatened that it would take all of the necessary steps to protect its rights and those of farmers using the technology, but did not elaborate.

Mexican newspaper Reforma cited a SENASICA document saying the permit was revoked due to the detection of transgenic Monsanto soya in areas where it was not authorized, but Monsanto rejected the argument, claiming the authorities had not analyzed how the soy on which their decision was based was sown.

As the largest producer of genetically modified seeds, Monsanto has for decades wanted to grow corn in the birthplace of corn/maize Mexico. It seems to this author that this must be to Monsanto's Board of Directors some kind of symbolic badge of accomplishment to bring GMO corn growing to the birthplace of corn, but the Mexican farmers and now the Mexican Judiciary are having none of it!

Several years ago, the company submitted two applications for the commercial planting of GMO corn in Mexico. Both sought 700,000 hectares (1.7 million acres) in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the country's largest corn-producing area.

Legal Background and Recent History, summarized from Ecowatch 2015 article:

Monsanto's presence in Mexico has a troubled and disturbing history, especially regarding corn, the country's staple crop. The company has long wanted to grow corn in the country that invented corn over millennia of genetic experimentation by indigenous farmers working long before even the Spanish came.

However, in November 2015, a Mexican court upheld a 2013 ruling that halted all pilot plots of GMO corn over deep concerns about how they could affect the environment, as Reuters reported. (This judicial decision also affects the marketing efforts of DuPont/Pioneer, another GMO seed company.)

Mexico builds wall to keep out Monsanto's GMOs Mexican beekeepers are celebrating a victory after biotech giant Monsanto lost its permit to plant Roundup-ready genetically modified soybeans in the country.
Thank you for this article Stephen. Yes, they are killing us with food not fit for human consumption, chemical additives and addiction to junk food. GMO corn so they can kill the earth with Roundup producing sterile corn, seeds that won't grow.

I do not know what NAFTA says, but these trade agreements and the WTO are all about overriding sovereign laws that prohibit regulations. Trade agreements give corporations the "right" to recover profit that they would have earned had there been no regulation.

i.e. it took years for Australia to finally win its case for requiring plain packaging of cigarettes. Otherwise Australia would have had to pay tobacco companies for the "loss of their profits". Anything for people are taken out of trade agreements in secret. Even labeling ingredients and country of origin can effectively be prohibited.

Mexico may have won this case for now, but victories are far and few between, and corporations never give up. Plus they have the US military protecting their exploitation and criminality. i.e. the US has been the muscleman in South America for United Fruit Company for over 100 years, &c.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 27, 2017 at 8:00:01 PM

You are right on victories being far and few between, at least in this godforsaken Nation of ours vis a vis Monsanto and their excesses, but remember that Mexico in this case is simply exercising its national prerogative, and any nation could do so, thus pre empting even the most imperious of corporate desires.


This signals to, at least, agricultural ministers and supreme courts all over the world, that Monsanto can be rebuffed and its wishes revoked and rescinded. I fully intend when time permits to let many of them know, because even with Reuters reporting this world wide, some editors are asleep at the wheel and will miss this important news. Even Reuters story was a little lackluster, but something is better than nothing, eh?


Good news indeed. The Mexicans care more about their agriculture, their people and their land than the Americans do about their own. Is that why we are building a wall to keep them out?

