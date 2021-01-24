The Mask %28film%29 poster.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given) Details Source DMCA
Meet Joe Black: First New Impressions
By John Kendall Hawkins
.
Today he was lookin' like Death warmed over,
smiling, presidential behind freshly kissed and pressed,
mask over his oval orifice, busy cancelling cultures,
Trump's executive orders, emancipations, proclamations,
making Jan 6 National F Troop Day,
fresh from the frisson lift of "his"
Inaugural Indian performance,
spice back in our curry, feel-good in the air,
along with Covid. And sigh
here's mud in your eye.
.
But next day he's foolish again
Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).