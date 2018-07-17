Measles Vaccine Kills Two Samoan 1 Year Old Babies~No Vaccine Reports for 30 years! Health and Human Services Negligence

- Advertisement -



Police investigate baby deaths in Samoa A police investigation is underway into the death of two babies in Samoa following injections of the MMR vaccine.

"FULL SCALE INVESTIGATION"~~~Samoan Health Minister in Video, after recall and halting nationwide program

The MMR vaccine is an immunization vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella (German measles) is manufactured primarily by Merck, among other global manufacturers.



Tragedy struck last week in Samoa with the deaths of two one-year-old infants after "routine" Measles vaccinations, and first off in this article:

My deepest condolences to the parents of these two children.

The babies were brought to Safotu Hospital in Savai'i on Friday, where they died within minutes of the receiving the MMR vaccine, Television New Zealand reported.

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi expressed his condolences to the families on Monday and called for a thorough investigation.

"I have called a full inquiry into the circumstances leading up to this devastating incident which I do not take lightly. There are already processes that will determine if negligence is a factor. And if so, rest assured those processes will be implemented to the letter to ensure that such a tragedy will not be repeated and those responsible will be made to answer."

[as reported by Radio New Zealand, today, July 16:

The Police in Samoa have announced an inquest set for Wednesday next week to further investigate and determine the cause of death of two babies who died minutes after receiving the MMR vaccine at Safotu district hospital.

Police said samples from the post mortem for the two infants had also been sent overseas for further medical analysis.

Meanwhile, the Samoa Medical Association has expressed grave concern over the deaths.

The Association's President Dr Tanyamarie Petaia said, in a statement, the medical association believes that as health care providers in Samoa they have an astronomical task ahead in regaining people's confidence in the safety of the health service.

In particular, she said the continuation of the expanded programme of immunisation in the future was an issue of concern.

The president also said the Medical Association unites with all Samoa health care professionals and providers in expressing their sincere apologies for inadvertently causing pain and sadness to the families of the two deceased infants.]

from the statement by the Samoan Department of Health:

