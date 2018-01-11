Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Marijuana, Alcohol, and Disinformation in America

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Daniel Matthews       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 503757
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: fake-news {MID-225474}
fake-news
(Image by The Public Domain Review)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From flickr.com: College Drinking {MID-225478}
College Drinking
(Image by KyleJSullivan)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Is it any surprise that the American Dialect Society named " fake news " Word of the Year for 2017? The phrase is ubiquitous to the extent that it doesn't describe anything anymore. The term "fake news" is now a rhetorical term. When Trump says something is fake news, we know he's not actually saying something is fake news. He's leveraging the power of the term "fake news"; the power of paranoia; the power of arbitrarily calling into question the legitimacy of anything you're told; and the power of disinformation. It's as if "fake news" is an entity, like some sort of media Slender Man . Connect anything to the bogeyman, and the associative damage is done.

- Advertisement -

This tactic isn't new. For example, it's been around ever since Harry J. Anslinger began his campaign against cannabis in the 1930s. Anslinger was the first Commissioner of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics. At the outset, he didn't think cannabis was a problem, but he knew the bureau needed a crusade in order to maintain a staff. OpEd contributor, radio show host and activist Harvey Wasserman points out that "Anslinger promoted the term 'marijuana' to deal with cannabis because it has an Hispanic twinge and aroused paranoid bigotry among the white population."

Anslinger knew that going after marijuana was good business. It was a way to keep law enforcement, prosecutors, prisons, and the Bureau busy. Now that alcohol was legal again and cocaine and heroin users represented a miniscule percentage of the population, marijuana was a prime bogeyman for society's ills.

I'm no prohibitionist, but the disinformation surrounding alcohol and marijuana is mystifying. After Prohibition, it appears we left alcohol alone and went after weed. There's even the question as to whether alcohol isa drug, although about 88,000 deaths a year are alcohol-related. There's no doubt alcohol is a drug--it has a "physiological effect when ingested," meaning it's a drug, and regular drinking easily leads to addiction. Yet alcohol isn't on the Federal drug schedule. Meanwhile, marijuana is a Schedule 1 drug with "no accepted medical use." Tell that to all the patients in 29 states who take it for glaucoma and other maladies, such as cancer.

- Advertisement -

So how did marijuana get here, to the point where Jeff Sessions can flip a switch and instruct federal prosecutors to go against all states that have legalized medical cannabis? It started with Anslinger and continued with Nixon, who were both precursors of Trump.

Anslinger used a form of associative, language-based branding Trump is very familiar with. In the mid-30s, Anslinger championed the "Marihuana Tax Act of 1937." The term "marihuana" had a negative connotation because of Mexican and black stereotypes, while the term "fake news" has seen increasing paranoia surrounding it because of fears that Russia tampered with election by disseminating fake news stories.

It goes deeper than that. Paranoia over fake news revolves around the unraveling of society, the fear that we can't trust anyone. This is the same type of paranoia Anslinger propagated when he made a radio address claiming marijuana use leads to psychosis and insanity. He also claimed a man named Victor Licata killed his family with an axe under the influence of marijuana. Turns out Licata wasn't high; he was mentally ill.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Daniel Matthews is a thirty-two years young freelance writer and musician from Boise, Idaho. In 2006 he earned his Bachelor's Degree in English with a Creative Writing Emphasis from Boise State University. Boise State's faculty includes two of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Bernie Wrong about Universal Healthcare?

Today's Children Will Be in a Constant State of Emergency Tomorrow

Oregon Drug Bill Highlights Growing Chasm Between States and White House

Schedule II? Cannabis threatens to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry

Would Donald Trump pass the psychopath test?

The Deadly Price of Healthcare in America

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 