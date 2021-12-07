Manifestation in the constellations (a poem)

Read to: youtube.com/watch?v=5LqxN3bRkRw (low volume)



NGC 7129

(Image by Jol Kuiper) Details DMCA





Manifestation in the constellations

The wisdom of the soul's rebirth

This is the most perilous

Kinds of forces that shaped our brains





Time you were blindfolded

Strangers in an elevator

Those who eat less red flesh

One might also use food rewards





The name of some street

There is no sure way

Mastery of renewal

He is framed by his heart





Incapable of doing anything at all

Through his vital breaths

Floating whale carcasses

But if we listen all along the way





This hundred-mile radius

A somewhat different skill

Missing him by inches

His kin gather and ask





He is framed by his heart

A resource for sanity

The sound has an abrupt transition

I join your ancient prayer





Tell us which one is best

Behold in the times that come

The death spirit scolds him

What else could its root be?





Reapportionment of powers

We do not see it all

He is not the same in each place

Therefore they are named





Out of the sky and out of the sun

Rivers flow from the snowy mountains

Much follows upon this

Placing boundary markers in new places





Infuse it with a little humor

Angered by the teasing voice

The bomb's gift for us

After you finish your lentils





Close your eyes for a moment

Sitting in a circle is wise

Cradling is appropriate at this stage

Our notions of what power is





This has happened

Chance was one of his tools

Atoms, cells, plants, people, societies

Gently laying down that hand





A second scene now unfolds

Difficulty in speaking or not speaking

Our century-old view of reality

This plant is called "herb of life"





Raspberry leaf tea has been recommended

Headaches in the base of the brain

I went back in time in circles

This is not a mystical thing





I have not heard a single reference to Heaven

When life hangs in the balance

Sounds are a power in dreams

I join your ancient prayer





Those feelings vanished

About the traveler in the dim coolness

Initiated by his readings

An echo that seemed to get further away





I was only a child when it happened

Each telling adds details

The farmer equated reading with loafing

She was talking and talking about all these deities





A blast of red behind the black silhouette

There is nothing that I feel I have to do

I with thee and thou with me

After you finish your lentils









Books Used:





A Fire in the Mind Stephen and Robin Larsen

Life after Death Raymond Moody

Dream Dictionary Tony Crisp

Healing with Herbs Henrietta Rau

Trickster Makes this World Lewis Hyde

The Thirteen Principal Upanishads transl Hume

The Sacred Paw Paul Shepard

Among Whales Roger Payne

Despair and Personal Power in the Nuclear Age J Macy

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages:

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)



