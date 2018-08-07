 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Manafort's alleged Corruption is How America Works, not Deviance

By       Message Juan Cole       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/7/18

Author 511263
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

From Informed Comment

From youtube.com: Paul Manafort, president Trump's onetime campaign chairman, on trial {MID-307640}
Paul Manafort, president Trump's onetime campaign chairman, on trial
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Washington Post)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's campaign manager, is being tried for money laundering, keeping some 15 illegal foreign accounts, and cheating the government out of the taxes he rightfully owed, among a host of other crimes.

Manafort joined Trump's presidential campaign in March, 2016, having offered to work for free, and tried to persuade delegates to back trump. On June 20, 2016, Trump made Manafort his campaign manager. Manafort was intimately involved in running the campaign, overseeing millions of dollars, campaign strategy, and staffing. Manafort was involved in the infamous meeting on June 9, 2016, with Russian agent Natalia Veselnitskaya, set up by Emin Agalarov and Vladimir Putin, which Trump and his son Don Jr. are said to have attempted to get hacked dirt on Hillary Clinton from the Russians.

The quid pro quo would be the lifting of Magnitsky Act sanctions on Putin cronies and oligarchs in Russia who allegedly had been involved in the murder of political opponent. As campaign chair, Manafort had a plank taken out of the Republican platform that pledged military aid to Ukraine to fight Russian incursions in the east. Manafort had allegedly received over $12 mn from the pro-Russian Ukrainian Party of Regions at one time headed by Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych. When this allegation became public in mid-August, Trump fired Manafort after the latter's six months of direct service, and brought the fascist white nationalist Steve Bannon aboard in the campaign chairman position.

- Advertisement -

Manafort's business associate Rick Gates has rolled over on him, providing the Federal government with information on the illegal activities that the two engaged in, and admitting along the way that he, Gates, had defrauded Manafort of some $800,000.

Where did the millions of dollars come from that Manafort allegedly laundered or hid in secret overseas accounts?

Well, some millions appear to have come from Russian oil money, laundered through Ukrainian sockpuppets.

- Advertisement -

But Manafort was not new at this business of influence peddling. He had worked on the Gerald Ford and George H. W. Bush campaigns, and was extremely well-connected in the Republican Party. His lobbying firm in the 1990s and after represented the most sordid gallery of torturers and villains ever assembled in one client list.

There was no strong man so idious that Manafort would not take his money and make phone calls to his old buddies on his behalf.

Manafort's firm represented the Saudis for several months at one point.

The firm is alleged to have gotten money from the Pakistani Inter Services Intelligence to promote the cause of Muslim separatists in India's Kashmir province. There is nothing wrong with Kashmir's people wanting better governance, but the whole affair was likely a false flag operation.

Even as late as fall, 2016, Manafort was still lobbying away, taking money to help organize the ill-fated referendum for independence in Iraqi Kurdistan, which the Baghdad government shut down by sending in troops.

Note that in addition to Russia, the Middle East bulks large in all this corruption.

- Advertisement -

Behind the scenes, Manafort was providing the only value added he knew: connections. He would make The Call. To the movers and shakers. Congressional representatives, senators, powerful people in Washington. Because of Manafort's long association with them, he was a known quantity. They would take the call from him, give him his 15 minutes of lobbying time.

(I was once told by a staffer in Congress that a representative's day is divided into 15-minute segments, in which lobbyists one after another come to her or him to lay out what their clients' wanted.) The implication was that the client would donate to the Congress-person's campaign. Running for national office is expensive, mainly because of the cost of radio and television ads (which however ought to be nationalized and made free).

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Jared Kushner Tries to Strip Refugee Status, Aid from Millions of Displaced Palestinians

Americans won't "Sit Up" for Great Leader Trump, because They Don't Approve of Him

Iran: Trump's Tweets have added $10 to cost of Oil, Upping cost of Gasoline

Is Roseanne Barr what America has Become?

Report: Trump hopes for Deal with Putin over Iran in Syria, US Exit

Khamenei, in reply to Trump, gives Europe 6-point Ultimatum on Nuclear Deal

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 