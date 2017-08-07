Bill Maher wonders what's next now that facts are optional. He notes that Trump tweeted 27 times about how Obama played too much golf, but now, "suddenly the problem of presidents playing golf too much disappeared faster than a Russian journalist."
Bill muses "what if i could actually show Republicans what it would look like if Obama had actually said some of the things that Trump has said." He gets a little help from Obama impersonator, Reggie Brown, in this hilarious clip.
Maher's wrap-up quip about white privilege is worth the price of admission.
Real Time with Bill Maher: What If Obama Said It? (HBO) August 7, 2017 | New Rules
