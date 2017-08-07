Refresh  

Maher Nails It in Hilarious Clip

By Meryl Ann Butler

Bill Maher wonders what's next now that facts are optional. He notes that Trump tweeted 27 times about how Obama played too much golf, but now, "suddenly the problem of presidents playing golf too much disappeared faster than a Russian journalist."

Bill muses "what if i could actually show Republicans what it would look like if Obama had actually said some of the things that Trump has said." He gets a little help from Obama impersonator, Reggie Brown, in this hilarious clip.

Maher's wrap-up quip about white privilege is worth the price of admission.


Real Time with Bill Maher: What If Obama Said It? (HBO) August 7, 2017 | New Rules Thank you for following the channel well. You can see more at the link below - Playplist Any Fan Bill Maher pics.ee/v-939240 pics.ee/v-939245 ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Any Bill Maher Fans)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

