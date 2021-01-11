 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/11/21

'Loved' terrorists get thrown under Trump bus, are now seriously groveling for mercy

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 38168
Message Daily Kos


Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol, interrupting electoral vote count Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., to disrupt the counting and certification of electoral votes some two months after Joe ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNBC Television)   Details   DMCA

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by SemDem

It was all fun and games on Wednesday. In an extraordinary display of white privilege, a mob of fascists celebrated as they overran U.S. Capitol Police, smashed windows, terrorized staff, trashed the place, left pipe bombs outside of offices on Capitol grounds, and assaulted people with metal pipes while hunting for House representatives, senators, and most of all, Vice President Mike Pence.

They took selfies, stole sensitive items from representatives' offices, and livestreamed the carnage. Y'know, super fun stuff! It's not like anyone got hurt-there was "no violence in the crowd," according to the Trumpist leader of the Chicago's police union, John Catanzara. Well, except for Capitol Police, several whom are still in critical condition, as well as USCP Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from his wounds Thursday. Oh, and the death of several Trumpists must not count, either.

But other than that it was hilarious and fun, right? Those pictures show the terrorists all having a ball. It was all good, they told themselves, because Trump literally told them, while they were violently wreaking havoc, that he " loves" them and that they were "special!" Of course, he also told them he would march with them to the Capitol, right after he told them to head over there and make problems for "weak" Republicans. Trump isn't good at keeping his word. He didn't go with them-he got out of dodge. And 24 hours later, Trump did a 180: The very same mob he incited to riot, which he praised as patriots? He now says they must "be made to pay." Oh crap. No pardons, huh?

Their cult leader just turned on them to save his own skin. (Too late.) Let's be real: The president was trying to stage a coup. He resisted sending in troops to quell his own mob. He knows the mountain of corruption and sexual assault charges that await him at noon on Jan. 20, if not sooner. The events of Jan. 6 were Trump's last-ditch effort. It failed, so he's cut his MAGA morons loose.

Now those idiots realize they aren't going to be facing simple breaking and entering charges. Instead, they might be indicted for serious federal crimes, like:

  • Seditious conspiracy
  • Damage to federal property
  • Use of explosives
  • Crossing state lines to commit crimes
  • Rebellion and Insurrection

Double crap. Any thoughts of, "Maybe they won't find me?" are immediately followed by, "Oh wait. I posted it all on Parler. Damn."

Right now, the live-streaming insurrectionists are already losing their jobs. A boatload of them. Yet that's nothing compared to what is coming. Facing 20 years in prison or worse, that traitorous and celebratory fun suddenly doesn't seem like so much fun. Especially for those who participated and still have a lot to lose.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Daily Kos Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Just Read FBI Deputy Director McCabe's Statement Regarding His Firing By Trump... Just Read It.

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

A Christmas Present From Hucky Boo Boo Sanders, She's Leaving WH The End Of The Year

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Republican Bill Bans Non-Church Marriages

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 