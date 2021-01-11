'Loved' terrorists get thrown under Trump bus, are now seriously groveling for mercy



It was all fun and games on Wednesday. In an extraordinary display of white privilege, a mob of fascists celebrated as they overran U.S. Capitol Police, smashed windows, terrorized staff, trashed the place, left pipe bombs outside of offices on Capitol grounds, and assaulted people with metal pipes while hunting for House representatives, senators, and most of all, Vice President Mike Pence.

They took selfies, stole sensitive items from representatives' offices, and livestreamed the carnage. Y'know, super fun stuff! It's not like anyone got hurt-there was "no violence in the crowd," according to the Trumpist leader of the Chicago's police union, John Catanzara. Well, except for Capitol Police, several whom are still in critical condition, as well as USCP Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from his wounds Thursday. Oh, and the death of several Trumpists must not count, either.

But other than that it was hilarious and fun, right? Those pictures show the terrorists all having a ball. It was all good, they told themselves, because Trump literally told them, while they were violently wreaking havoc, that he " loves" them and that they were "special!" Of course, he also told them he would march with them to the Capitol, right after he told them to head over there and make problems for "weak" Republicans. Trump isn't good at keeping his word. He didn't go with them-he got out of dodge. And 24 hours later, Trump did a 180: The very same mob he incited to riot, which he praised as patriots? He now says they must "be made to pay." Oh crap. No pardons, huh?

Their cult leader just turned on them to save his own skin. (Too late.) Let's be real: The president was trying to stage a coup. He resisted sending in troops to quell his own mob. He knows the mountain of corruption and sexual assault charges that await him at noon on Jan. 20, if not sooner. The events of Jan. 6 were Trump's last-ditch effort. It failed, so he's cut his MAGA morons loose.

Now those idiots realize they aren't going to be facing simple breaking and entering charges. Instead, they might be indicted for serious federal crimes, like:

Seditious conspiracy

Damage to federal property

Use of explosives

Crossing state lines to commit crimes

Rebellion and Insurrection

Double crap. Any thoughts of, "Maybe they won't find me?" are immediately followed by, "Oh wait. I posted it all on Parler. Damn."

Right now, the live-streaming insurrectionists are already losing their jobs. A boatload of them. Yet that's nothing compared to what is coming. Facing 20 years in prison or worse, that traitorous and celebratory fun suddenly doesn't seem like so much fun. Especially for those who participated and still have a lot to lose.

