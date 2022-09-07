

detail of a Lynching Postcard

(Image by Public Domain) Details DMCA



Loose Sonnet: Nat Turner (dead at 31)

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



for James Henry Harris

.



Nat Turner was like Uncle Spartacus

who led the slaves to mercy freedom

He was determined to beat King Retardicus

the mighty whitey at old Antietam

Nat Turner was Malcolm X by any meansing

not up to taking wild-eyed supremacist guff

he was out to do some serious ethic cleansing

motherfucka said enough is enough is enough

He was tried hanged butchered beaten while dead,

his N-word skin was made into souvenir purses,

they went wilder and chopped off his preacher's head

ignorant children spat at him and issued curses

the fire next time is already here

ring the bells of jubilation, let them fear.