Loose Sonnet: Nat Turner (dead at 31)
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
for James Henry Harris
.
Nat Turner was like Uncle Spartacus
who led the slaves to mercy freedom
He was determined to beat King Retardicus
the mighty whitey at old Antietam
Nat Turner was Malcolm X by any meansing
not up to taking wild-eyed supremacist guff
he was out to do some serious ethic cleansing
motherfucka said enough is enough is enough
He was tried hanged butchered beaten while dead,
his N-word skin was made into souvenir purses,
they went wilder and chopped off his preacher's head
ignorant children spat at him and issued curses
the fire next time is already here
ring the bells of jubilation, let them fear.