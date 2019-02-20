 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Look Who's Perpetuating Specious Anti-Russian Provocations

By       Message William Dunkerley       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/20/19

Author 30520
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Sam Nunn and Ernest Moniz
Sam Nunn and Ernest Moniz
(Image by William Dunkerley)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

A recent article by Sam Nunn and Ernest Moniz warns Americans about today's dire nuclear threat while simultaneously perpetuating the provocations that have led to that current threat level in the first place.

The piece is titled "The U.S. and Russia Are Sleepwalking toward Nuclear Disaster."

This is a serious issue and I commend the authors for tackling it.

- Advertisement -

But in their article the authors write, "The sanctions imposed on Russia after its annexation of Crimea and in response to Russian interference in the U.S. elections are certainly justified." Serious dispute, however, surrounds these allegations and inferences. They are not settled facts. What's more, those claims are widely used by fraudsters in a successful campaign of provocation to disrupt US-Russia relations.

Item 1: Russia's annexation of Crimea was not the product of an invasion or military takeover as many news stories allege. What's usually neglected is that Crimea was never an integral province of Ukraine. It was officially known as the "Autonomous Republic of Crimea," existing within the sovereign state of Ukraine.

Think of it through this hypothetical: During the confusion of widespread popular discontent with the current Washington government, a foreign-supported coup d'etat forces the American president to flee the country and revokes the constitution. Coup leaders are anti-Hispanic and threaten to disallow the use of the Spanish language in any official way, not even in public schools. As a result, the junta never gains physical control over Puerto Rico. Residents, fearing strong official discrimination, vote not to be subjects of the junta, but instead to attach themselves to Spain. Spain responds by accepting the wishes of the Puerto Ricans and annexes the island.

- Advertisement -

That's a close parallel to what happened with Crimea in 2014.

Item 2: Russia's alleged interference in American governance is yet another unsettled matter. But whether or not there really was the alleged Russian activity that dominates the news, it is a matter of little real importance.

Consider this analogy: Most drivers have at sometime exceeded the speed limit by 5 miles per hour. It is a common practice. Almost no one is ever cited with a traffic violation for that.

Nations of the world commonly use covert methods to gather influential information about other countries, even about friendly partners. The tapping of Angela Merkel's phone is an example. Non-lethal occurrences of this "interference" rarely become explosive international incidents.

The United States has interfered with the governance of foreign countries by literally kidnapping or even killing national leaders. Hacking emails would be child's play by comparison. Methinks the allegations of Russian hacking of DNC emails are just another component of the campaign to disrupt US-Russia relations. It is given yet greater force by those bent on disrupting the controversial presidency of Donald Trump by extra-constitutional means.

Shame on Sam Nunn and Ernest Moniz for dipping their toes into those polluted waters. It does disservice to their avowed cause.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

William Dunkerley is author of the books "Litvinenko Murder Case Solved," "The Phony Litvinenko Murder," "Ukraine in the Crosshairs," and "Medvedev's Media Affairs," all published by Omnicom Press. He is a media business analyst and consultant (more...)
 

William Dunkerley Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Operation Beluga: A US-UK Plot to Discredit Putin and Destabilize the Russian Federation

Proof of Clinton Complicity in Russia Mess Discovered in NY Times Archives

The War Putin Lost

Alexander Litvinenko: The Russian Spy Story Unraveled -- It Turns Out He Wasn't a Spy

Integrity at CNN Bites the Dust

Trump's "Putin Connection" Has Been Outed with a Surprising Result

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 