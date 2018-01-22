On January 19, a Lithuanian spokeswoman for the Minister of National Defence, Vita Ramanauskaite, stated that hackers hacked the site tv3.lt, after which there appeared a fake-news story about Minister of Defence Raimundas Karoblis. The fake-news article claimed that Karoblis allegedly harassed Ridas Jasiulionis, a journalist at the Ziniu Radijas radio station, and admitted being a gay. The article was written on behalf of a journalist, Egle Santaraite, in which she cites the words of the well-known actor and journalist Ridas Jasiulionis about harassment by Raimundas Karoblis that happened after the interview. According to the actor who played in "Unforgiven Love", "The Way Home", "The Taste of Snow" TV series, this happened on May 13, 2017, after an interview on "How did the diplomat and the trade negotiator become a Minister of Defence?" in the framework of "Who is who in Lithuania" program on Žinių radijas radio station. After that, Vita Ramanauskaite stated that hackers hacked the site tv3.lt.
"I was in a state of shock when the minister put his hand on my knee; I did not expect this from a man holding a high position in the Ministry of National Defence," said Ridas Jasiulionis. Moreover, according to the author of the article, Egle Santaraite, other eight active and former diplomats of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Karoblis worked all his life and even became a Vice-minister in 2015, spoke about the harassments.
The victims said that Karoblis from time to time massaged their shoulders, touched stomachs, draw himself closer to them and hugged them. The official version of the Ministry of National Defence is that this story is a fake.
However, a number of questions arise from the facts considered: why there are no refuting arguments made by Karoblis himself; why there are no refuting arguments made by the actor Jasiulionis, who is a victim of harassment; why the authorities investigate the fact of hacking attack, rather than sexual violence; and maybe it's just an attempt to hide the facts of a successful journalistic investigation?
There are more questions than answers. I would like to believe in the improbability of sexual harassment by the Minister of Defence of a NATO-member country. It should be noted that the Lithuanian propaganda machine began to work in the opposite direction, justifying criminals, "forest brothers", making them heroes, even despite their cooperation with KGB. Therefore, the fact of concealing the violence involving a high-ranking military official of Lithuania is the most appropriate version.