"I was in a state of shock when the minister put his hand on my knee; I did not expect this from a man holding a high position in the Ministry of National Defence," said Ridas Jasiulionis. Moreover, according to the author of the article, Egle Santaraite, other eight active and former diplomats of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Karoblis worked all his life and even became a Vice-minister in 2015, spoke about the harassments.

The victims said that Karoblis from time to time massaged their shoulders, touched stomachs, draw himself closer to them and hugged them. The official version of the Ministry of National Defence is that this story is a fake.

However, a number of questions arise from the facts considered: why there are no refuting arguments made by Karoblis himself; why there are no refuting arguments made by the actor Jasiulionis, who is a victim of harassment; why the authorities investigate the fact of hacking attack, rather than sexual violence; and maybe it's just an attempt to hide the facts of a successful journalistic investigation?

There are more questions than answers. I would like to believe in the improbability of sexual harassment by the Minister of Defence of a NATO-member country. It should be noted that the Lithuanian propaganda machine began to work in the opposite direction, justifying criminals, "forest brothers", making them heroes, even despite their cooperation with KGB. Therefore, the fact of concealing the violence involving a high-ranking military official of Lithuania is the most appropriate version.