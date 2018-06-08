- Advertisement -

A U.S. Army Stryker Armored Vehicle carrying US servicemen rammed into a bicycle in Lithuania, killing a child and injuring 13 troops.

The incident occurred in Prienai District of Kaunas County in Lithuania on Thursday, June 7.

The US soldiers involved in the incident apparently belong to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, which is involved in the ongoing Saber Strike 2018 NATO military exercise, according to Delfi news portal.

Two of the four armored personnel carriers left the road when they were heading for Kazlu-Ruda, said Capt. Tomas Pakalnishkis, PAO for the Joint Staff.

The information about the accident came about at 11.10. A child died on the spot. Lithuanian medical authority classify the injured soldiers as not very serious, informed press-officer of Alytus district police department Egle Kuchinskiene.

