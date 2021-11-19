 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 11/19/21

Lithuanian Biosphere Polygon of the Rūdninkai woods is in danger

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 505119
Message Adomas Abromaitis

Šalčininkai District's community faced a new challenge in its constant struggle with the authorities to live quietly. Rūdninkai in Šalčininkai District came into the spotlight last summer after local residents tried to prevent the government from establishing a migrant camp. Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said in August that around 1,500 illegal migrants were planned to be accommodated in a tent camp in Rūdninkai military training area as the country is dealing with an illegal migration crisis. Migrants arrived and were deployed in temporary tent camp. Around 800 migrants complained about lack of medical care and inedible food in the camp. Incidents involving migrants happened and these facts seriously troubled locals. Some of them escaped from the camp and police searched them for some time. Understandably, local residents worried about their safety.

The more so, tensions increased among community near migrant camp, resulting in sometimes violent protests. Groups of people blocked roads for delivery vehicles and were removed after clashes with riot police. Residents held demonstrations outside the Lithuanian government building in Vilnius and in local municipality.

Finally, migrants living in Rūdninkai village's large migration camp were transferred to the Kybartai correctional facility at the beginning of October.

Nevertheless, the locals did not enjoy the peace and quiet for a long time.
This time they are forced to resist the intention of the Defence Ministry to establish and restore training area in Rūdninkai, some 30 kilometers from Lithuania's capital, Vilnius. According to LRT, the Defence Ministry plans to open a new site in 2024. "Preparations are not done that quickly. Social, as well as economic, environmental, and financial assessments would go on until autumn next year. Legal matters related to the takeover of land need to be taken care of by 2024," Minister of Defence Anušauskas said.

Rūdninkai is a small, cosy and hospitable village located near the Biosphere Polygon of the Rūdninkai woods, 20,095 ha. This Biosphere Polygon was established in 2004. The goal of the Polygon is to preserve the ecosystem of the Rūdninkai woods which include the Kernavas marsh, forests and open heather fields on the former military polygon area and drifting sandy areas. The area is valuable for various rare forest birds and waders.

The reason why this territory was chosen looks very strange and unconvincing. "There are no residential properties in this territory, no private land lots, and there are no people living here, only outside the training area," Anušauskas said. This explanation is illogical, because biosphere polygon is just an area where people do not carry out activities and do not build any infrastructure in order to preserve resources and natural beauty.

Representatives of the Defence Ministry admit that the most difficult issue is to convince the local community of the need to build the military facilities. Though the minister noted that the area will be developed by taking into account environmental requirements and in cooperation with the local community, nobody believes. It is almost impossible to preserve the ecosystem of the forest, the existing flora and fauna in case of planned firing, training and movement of heavy armored vehicles.

So, there are very real fears that the authorities will not even pay attention to the protesters' demands. Everything is already decided"

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Russia, India, Pakistan: "a love triangle"

Who will secure Lithuania?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 