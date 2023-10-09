Liquidation: the apocalypse



Abandoned Earth

(You go to work at the warehouse.)

Where is everybody!?

There are men with vacuum cleaners

Strapped to their backs

Vacuuming an empty space.

You see your associate, James.

What's going on?

The company went bottom up,

Liquidated.

James: Where were you?

In Mexico.

There was a rumor, you say.

"But I never actually thought it would happen."

It happened fast, really fast.

They send your last check to you.

No sh*t.

How about you?

What are you going to do?

Not sure.

Ashley wants to move to Tonga.

Tonga . . .

In the Pacific Islands? you ask.

Exactly.

I'm actually looking forward to it.

This must be a shock to you.

It's loud in here,

Let's go to Starbucks.

(In Starbucks James recognizes

Three others from the warehouse.)

Can we join you?

Crazy, right?

I was visiting my grandmother, off grid..

I missed the memos.

Now no way can I pay my rent.

What are you going to do?

No idea.

My Dad has a camper

He said we could use.

How about you?

I have a van.

We will live there.

And then . . .

(You turn away.

If you keep talking you will cry.)

Let's stick together.

What?

Let's stick together.

We'll figure something out.

My grandmother has a big farm in Maine.

We can all live there.

What about Tonga?

What about it?

With climate change

Is it safe to live on an island?

My grandma was a hippy.

She'll love having us all there.

We can teach our kids

How to live off the land.

We can teach owls to carry messages.

Everyone is quiet.

A cloud passes over the sun.