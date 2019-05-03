Let the war begin: Trump versus the House Democrats and - America and its people



let the war begin

Trump wanted a war and so he started one; and t hat was a monumental mistake. Now he is going to find out how brutal a war can be. This war he initiated is against the House Democrats and is based on political issues. But its also against this nation's democracy and the people of America.

So, let the war begin. Actually it already began with the investigations by the House Democrats and the Judiciary committee relative to the Mueller report . It will now significantly expand with the start of the campaign for the presidency in 2020. This promises to be a fierce war that will rage across the country.

That is, if Trump does not get impeached or he resigns under a cloud of obstruction and lawlessness .

While this Trump war is going on Democrats will be working long and hard gathering more and more evidence that will prove that Trump did, in fact, make numerous attempts to obstruct the Russian investigation. Mueller's report indicates that there were ten different cases where there is no question but that this president committed obstruction of justice.

Trump has Attorney General Barr standing by his side, covering up for him, and trying to protect him from the charges he could be facing soon. Barr doesn't even try to hide the fact that he is acting as the president's lawyer and will do anything he is told. The problem is that, he himself, may face impeachment for the lies he has told Congress while recently testifying under oath.

Trump has laid down the gauntlet and dared the Democrats to try to stop him from preventing key witnesses from testifying before House committees which if he follows through with his threat will, once again, amount to obstruction on his part .

Trump continues to dismiss the rule of law and the Constitutional powers of Congress. What should, what will Democrats do? They need to act quickly and issue subpoenas to every witness who decide to follow Trump's dictates and refuse s to testify.

As far as Barr's refusal to come before the House Judiciary committee on May 2, its chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler has "threatened" to hold him in contempt of Congress for that reason as well as his refusal to provide an unredacted version of the Mueller report .

I'm very tired of hearing Democrats "threatening" to issue subpoenas and contempt citations. They need to s top just threatening, stop the vacillating, and issue them now. They need to do their jobs.

"Crooked" William Barr is a lot like " crooked" Donald Trump in that he thinks he is above the law, that he does not have to adhere to any law. It's time he is taught a lesson that he will never forget.

What if Nadler issues that citation, what will happen, can an Attorney General of the US be held in contempt?

I don't think it's ever happened before but there's always a first time. Various analysts on TV say that holding him in contempt would entail a ve ry long court process, so why do it? Well, the answer is, why fail to do it? Why let him off the hook and let him glory in the fact that he defied Congress and got away with it? Don't let him have that satisfaction.

We need to remind readers of the skeletons that are still hiding in Barr's closet. This will be a bit repetitive for those who regularly read my articles, but it's important to, once again, bring his sordid record of past cover-ups up.

Back in 1992, the first time Barr was Attorney General, the famed journalist, William Safire of the New York Times, referred to him as "Cover-up-general Barr because of his prominent role in burying evidence of then Vice President and later President H.W. Bush's involvement in "Irangate" and "Iraqqate", which were criminal actions.

Notice the words Safire used, "burying evidence." Wow, history most certainly repeats itself as that is exactly what Barr is doing right now; trying with all his might to bury evidence involving Trump's obstruction.

