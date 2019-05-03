 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/3/19

Let the war begin: Trump versus the House Democrats and - America and its people

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   35 comments
Author 23439
Message Michael Payne
let the war begin
let the war begin
(Image by silverdoctors.com)   Details   DMCA
silverdoctors.com

Trump wanted a war and so he started one; and t hat was a monumental mistake. Now he is going to find out how brutal a war can be. This war he initiated is against the House Democrats and is based on political issues. But its also against this nation's democracy and the people of America.

So, let the war begin. Actually it already began with the investigations by the House Democrats and the Judiciary committee relative to the Mueller report . It will now significantly expand with the start of the campaign for the presidency in 2020. This promises to be a fierce war that will rage across the country.

That is, if Trump does not get impeached or he resigns under a cloud of obstruction and lawlessness .

While this Trump war is going on Democrats will be working long and hard gathering more and more evidence that will prove that Trump did, in fact, make numerous attempts to obstruct the Russian investigation. Mueller's report indicates that there were ten different cases where there is no question but that this president committed obstruction of justice.

Trump has Attorney General Barr standing by his side, covering up for him, and trying to protect him from the charges he could be facing soon. Barr doesn't even try to hide the fact that he is acting as the president's lawyer and will do anything he is told. The problem is that, he himself, may face impeachment for the lies he has told Congress while recently testifying under oath.

Trump has laid down the gauntlet and dared the Democrats to try to stop him from preventing key witnesses from testifying before House committees which if he follows through with his threat will, once again, amount to obstruction on his part .

Trump continues to dismiss the rule of law and the Constitutional powers of Congress. What should, what will Democrats do? They need to act quickly and issue subpoenas to every witness who decide to follow Trump's dictates and refuse s to testify.

As far as Barr's refusal to come before the House Judiciary committee on May 2, its chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler has "threatened" to hold him in contempt of Congress for that reason as well as his refusal to provide an unredacted version of the Mueller report .

I'm very tired of hearing Democrats "threatening" to issue subpoenas and contempt citations. They need to s top just threatening, stop the vacillating, and issue them now. They need to do their jobs.

"Crooked" William Barr is a lot like " crooked" Donald Trump in that he thinks he is above the law, that he does not have to adhere to any law. It's time he is taught a lesson that he will never forget.

What if Nadler issues that citation, what will happen, can an Attorney General of the US be held in contempt?

I don't think it's ever happened before but there's always a first time. Various analysts on TV say that holding him in contempt would entail a ve ry long court process, so why do it? Well, the answer is, why fail to do it? Why let him off the hook and let him glory in the fact that he defied Congress and got away with it? Don't let him have that satisfaction.

We need to remind readers of the skeletons that are still hiding in Barr's closet. This will be a bit repetitive for those who regularly read my articles, but it's important to, once again, bring his sordid record of past cover-ups up.

Back in 1992, the first time Barr was Attorney General, the famed journalist, William Safire of the New York Times, referred to him as "Cover-up-general Barr because of his prominent role in burying evidence of then Vice President and later President H.W. Bush's involvement in "Irangate" and "Iraqqate", which were criminal actions.

Notice the words Safire used, "burying evidence." Wow, history most certainly repeats itself as that is exactly what Barr is doing right now; trying with all his might to bury evidence involving Trump's obstruction.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Michael Payne Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Orwell's "1984" becoming a reality in modern-day America

Heed the Warning Signs; America is Edging Ever Closer to a Societal Implosion

Ethics and Morals in America; an Endangered Species

How Do You Spell Sociopath? G-O-P

The Beginning of the End for the U.S. Dollar as the World Reserve Currency

A U.S. President Defies Congress, the Constitution and the Will of the People; Will Impeachment Follow?

Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
  New Content

Democrats just need to stay on course, do not let up for a minute; dig and dig and dig some more. Get his tax returns, obtain business records from Deutsche Bank, and find more individuals who have seen Trump commit these crimes. There is most certainly a light at the end of this tunnel.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 4:37:19 PM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 52 fans, 58 articles, 86 quicklinks, 4135 comments, 213 diaries
Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

What happens to Trump between now and the 2020 presidential election will certainly depend on what the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decides to do - she has "authorized" investigations to proceed and all her House Committees, chaired by Democrat Chairman (Chairwoman) have "a green light" to proceed.

Should Pelosi decide she can longer "put up" with Trump's "buffoonery" she may "authorize" an "impeachment hearing" ("Impeachable Offenses") - the MSM would surely "headline every word" spoken at the Hearing and their cameras and reporters would fill up the Hearing Room.

Trump may decide, like "his family" had asked him at the start, Dad, "why" are you doing this?

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:46:31 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content

I have been strongly in favor of impeachment but I'm changing my mind. If Pelosi initiates it before long without addidtional evidence and, as expected, Republicans all vote no, then we could see Trump come out on top as it would be seen as he was unjustly treated. And he would go on to victory in 2020.

I now believe that Democrats need to pursue the tax returns, the records from Deutsche Bank, have Mueller, McGahn and others testify and, in general gather a great deal more evidence of all the various crimes this garbage man has committed. The result can be that he is totally discredited, exposed for the fraud he is, and the evidence will take him down and out.

Let's see what strategy is taken. And if Nadler doesn't make good his threat to hit Barr with a contempt citation if he fails to provide an unredacted Mueller report then he should be removed as chairman of his committee.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:47:43 PM

Author 0
Christopher Zell

Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 4 fans, 2 articles, 622 comments
  New Content

Noam Chomsky said that every President would be guilty of war crimes if Nuremberg standards applied. When I was boy, the President was a narcissistic egomaniac warmonger with a long record of corruption behind him.

Nothing new here.

Democrats have a choice: gain power by Fighting or by Fixing. They want to fight - which is exactly what will bring the US down. The premiere solution to Trump is the next election, not more pointless, futile partisan fighting. Claiming otherwise, assumes that a just and righteous legal system exists that must be upheld - a fantasy.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 5:13:57 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Christopher Zell:   New Content

Democrats need to fight and they must also fix. And, yes, the legal system in this country is a fantasy and even worse than that. But one thing that must happen one way or another is that this totally lawless pathetic excuse for a president must be removed before he tears American in half.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:07:26 PM

Author 0
Patrick Walker

Author 87431

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 21 fans, 131 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1782 comments
Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

You SERIOUSLY expect to remove Trump before the next election? That's even more stupid a gamble than the Russian collusion theory has been. What I mean is that all that time will be wasted on an impeachment process highly unlikely to work when we could talking 'round the clock about Trump's broken promises and actual horrific policies. Being a Democrat apologist, policies probably don't matter to you, but they're the kind of thing VOTERS care about that actually win elections. Continued focus on the Mueller report strikes me as stupid gamblers who never learn doubling down on their initial stupid bet.


Already, the damage to Democrats from the first failed bet is going to be REALLY hard to repair in 2020: see here and here.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:40:11 PM

Author 0
Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 9 articles, 370 comments
  New Content

Hello Michael, are you sure that, "Trump wanted a war and so he started one; and t hat was a monumental mistake." I believe this is just your opinion. You need to look at the disappointed democrats who think they were deceived by Mueller's report. He was highly thought of by the Democrats until he failed to find Obstruction of Justice by President Trump. Gee, the Democrats don't even have faith in their own man who did not have the "balls" to reach a decision of "Obstruction," Now, in their disappointment they are angry like little children when their Daddy says "No."

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 6:22:51 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Nicholas Ginex:   New Content

Well, if you have read the report, you should have seen that the 10 points Mueller makes clearly show obstruction of justice. And there are tons of videos and audios and tweets that also are, without question, instances of obstruction. Mueller could have done a better job of explaining his conclusions in the 2nd half of the report. However he will have the chance to clarify everything when he testifies. Trump is a massive danger to this country, he wants to establish an authoritarian government with himself as the head and we can't let that happen.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:14:13 PM

Author 0
Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 9 articles, 370 comments
Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

The 10 points Mueller makes to clearly show obstruction of justice apparently were not conclusive enough. Surely, Mueller is an intelligent prosecutor and would have stated "Obstruction of Justice" but he knew his findings were all conjecture and no actual obstruction of justice can be found. Thinking and wanting, without performing the act is not obstruction. How many times did you think of retaliation against somebody but never did? This is it crux of the matter. The Democrats have got to stop being angry for not getting the outcome they hoped for but move on. There is so much the Democrats can do to make our America great again. Instead they persist in fighting and are beginning to look like fools.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:36:20 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Nicholas Ginex:   New Content

Did you read the 10 points? They make it clear that it is, in fact, obstruction. Did you not hear the constant, ongoing audios, videos, and the tweets whereby he made clear obstructive comments? This is like the biggest snafu of government that has ever happened in which a president of this country is, almost every day, doing everything in his power to go around laws and twist them. And nearly half of the people in this country see all this going on and can't seem to grasp what is going on. This is not only the worst president in American history, this is one the biggest liars and lawbreaker that we have ever seen. A lot of Americans see what he is doing and just think that this is "the new normal", i.e., fully acceptable and that's just the way it is.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:51:58 PM

Author 0
Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 9 articles, 370 comments
Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Did Bob Mueller hear the constant, ongoing audios, videos, and the tweets whereby Trump made clear obstructive comments? If he did, why was he reluctant to indicate obstruction of justice? If he had all the goods and did nothing, we have got to question what the hell was he doing for two years?

Perhaps it's not Bob Mueller that is the problem but a lot of angry and disappointed Democrats who continue to bash Trump because Hillary lost the election. Democrats are wonderful Americans that rather spend their time being mad then constructively working with President Trump. If Democrats would support the President they would do a lot better in the 2020 election but their anger makes them look more and more like sore losers.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:34:20 PM

Author 0
Robert Cowen

Author 17869

(Member since Jun 28, 2008), 3 fans, 3 articles, 178 comments
  New Content

Michael thanks for your robust defense of the rule of law. If Trump is allowed to continue to evade Congressional oversight, many Americans will become more and more disgusted with the bumbling Democrats and sit out the next election.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:31:32 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Robert Cowen:   New Content

The rule of law is at the top of our democracy and the Constitution. And while Trump is doing everything he can to make it irrelevant we have some 40% of Americans who see it and it has no effect on them. That's beyond comprehension and very, very disturbing.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:58:05 PM

Author 0
Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 9 articles, 370 comments
Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Was the rule of law applied by prosecutors for the crimes committed by Hillary Clinton? Do you recall she destroyed her in-house server and computer, her 30,000 e-mails and I-phones? Finally, the rule of law will be applied where Bob Mueller left off with a man of integrity and extensive knowledge of the law - William Barr.

Democrats should be happy that Bill Barr will investigate the Russian collusion initiated by Hillary Clinton with a fake dossier to defame President Trump. All Americans should welcome the efforts by Bill Barr to clean up the corruption committed by high ranking government officials and members of the FBI and CIA. Do you support the efforts to have corrupt people identified and punished?

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:18:00 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Nicholas Ginex:   New Content

Well, if Hillary Clinton committed crimes then why in the world don't Republicans launch an investigation and if she is guilty then let the Justice Dept. with Barr a Republican take action and jail her?


Now, this article is not about Hillary it's about a president who has no use for the rule of law and if Republicans didn't control the Senate he would be impeached in a minute. Watergate and Nixon were amateur hour compared to what Trump has done. One way we are going to corner your hero and remove him from office and then he will face a bunch of indictments from law agencies across America. And then your hero is going to be in big time trouble. Maybe you can bail him out.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:11:06 AM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 311 articles, 3493 quicklinks, 15974 comments, 180 diaries
  New Content

I agree: The Democrats should dig deep and never stop fighting, as in get to the heart of the report, who started it, why the FISA Court was deceived, how the FISA Court standards were tossed out, how Hillary kicked this off to defend her sorry ego, etc. etc.

Meanwhile, it looks to me like they handed the 2020 election to Trump. Unless they can somehow pull their heads out and vote for Tulsi, but they are already avoiding that and putting up other war mongers to run the show.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:40:36 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

One way or another I hope we all find a way out of this national nightmare. I'm totally convinced by the many, many signs I'm seeing that if we don't we are going to live under the rule of an autocratic/authoritarian government with Trump, aka, the modern version of Mussolini or Stalin as its head.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:55:58 PM

Author 0
Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 9 articles, 370 comments
Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

You must be kidding by thinking if Trump wins 2020, "we are going to live under the rule of an autocratic/authoritarian government with Trump, aka, the modern version of Mussolini or Stalin as its head." You are overlooking the greater freedoms enjoyed by all ethnic groups as they get better jobs and more money in their pockets. You resonate with bigotry and hate by associating President Trump with Mussolini or Stalin. Oh, you forgot to mention the mean German leader that killed millions of Jews during WWII.

What about your beloved Democrats who prefer open borders simply because they can't stand Trump winning the logical argument that we must protect our borders and allow only legal immigrants? It certainly seems Democrats don't give a damn about the American people and only want to bring down the President of the United States.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:02:54 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Nicholas Ginex:   New Content

For those who are paying attention to what is going on, Trump's non-stop dismissal of any law that gets in his way, his plethora of comments and actions that are evidence of obstruction, he calls the free press, the media, the enemy of the people, his refusal to let witnesses testify, his determination to try to stop the House committees from doing their jobs, his quite obvious control of Barr who is on his third cover-up (1992, Irangate, Iraqgate).


Have you been paying attention, do you support and condone all of these examples of what an autocrat stands for and does? Did you happen to hear the sick statement he made about how doctors and Mothers, after a child is born, discuss whether they should "execute" it? I heard him say it on TV the other day and I got sick to the stomach. Does that not trouble you at all? This person is clearly mentally unstable, can you not see it?

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:03:41 AM

Author 0
Patrick Walker

Author 87431

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 21 fans, 131 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1782 comments
  New Content

Trump is destroying the climate and inching us into potentially catastrophic wars with Venezuela and Iran. and all you Democrat fools want to do is pursue minutiae of obstruction of justice that most American voters--Republican, Democrat, and independent--don't give a flying frack about. You'd swear you folks never heard that we have an important presidential election--perhaps the most important ever, from the standpoint of saving human civilization--in 2020.

The fact is, the Clinton-Biden-Schumer-Pelosi establishment is too corrupt to take bold stands on POLICY issues--like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal--that resonate with large segments of American voters. Focusing on these issues could crush Trump out of existence in 2020, but all you want to focus on is the navel lint of the Mueller report. Mark my word: Trump will win in 2020 if you don't stop this bullsh*t.

And don't tell me it's a matter of principle; BY FAR the most important principle is crushing Republicans in a landslide in 2020 and subsequent elections. Focusing on Mueller minuitae voters don't give a damn about is the surest way not only to fail to crush Republicans, but to actually reelect Trump.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:02:34 PM

Author 0
nelswight

Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 43 comments
Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

Asleep. apathetic and dumbed- down, Pat. Where else?

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:14:43 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

I understand your passion about the need to do something about climate change which I share. But, since I'm not expert on that subject I leave it to others who are expert.

Now, if you were paying attention to really what is going on you might see that any number of Democratic candidates and others in Congress are also passionate about the climate and are putting forth proposals to deal with it. But you apparently don't recognize it because your mind is fixed on yourself and your views only.

I'm concentrating on writing about the most dangerous threat to America in the short term, Trump, and I am determined to work with others to take him down before the next election. I don't give a hoot about what you think.

Here's my message to you and the fact that you can't seem to keep a civil tongue in your mouth. I don't allow the kind of crude, low grade language that you spew out and let's say this: you will get a pass this time but the next time you come up with calling me a Democratic fool, or being stupid, or using the term flying f--ck then I'm going to have your remarks removed and maybe opednews will choose to remove you. You and your crudeness won't be missed.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:10:40 PM

Author 0
Patrick Walker

Author 87431

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 21 fans, 131 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1782 comments
Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

The problem isn't with your wanting to take Trump down; it's with your not having a clue about how to engage VOTERS in doing it. Voters are sick to death with anything connected with the Mueller report. If I get angry it's because I see people like you--whatever your good intentions--as unwitting dupes in the reelection of Trump, failing, by your unwillingness to focus on policy rather than Mueller, to seize a unique opportunity to give the Republican Party a sound drubbing.

Whatever my crudeness--I think it's pretty tame by current colloquial standards--my insight and passion (far more valuable than civility in a time of outrageous evils) would certainly be missed.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:28:02 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

You are exactly what you seem to be. Do me a favor and take your crudeness and lack of civility into some other discussion. And someone like you telling me that "I don't have a clue is laughable and Trumplike on your part.

By the way, whenever you are ready to engage me in a debate on any one of these issues you say I haven't a clue, politics, economics, social issues and the like, bring it on. I would absolutely love to do exactly that and we'll then see who has a clue and who hasn't. When do you want to start, I'm ready right now.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 5:03:23 PM

Author 0
Patrick Walker

Author 87431

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 21 fans, 131 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1782 comments
Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Here's a debate topic, then. I say Joe Biden is an establishment enemy of the Green New Deal, who must be stopped because, if he wins the nomination, he'll either 1) lose to Trump because the public mood is so anti-establishment or 2) prove a major obstruction to the radical policy change required by our climate emergency. If Biden gets nominated, we all might as well join Extinction Rebellion, because a virtual shutdown of society will be needed to get either Trump or Biden to take climate action seriously. If Biden gets nominated and faces Trump, the 2020 election will be a contest for the title of "The World's Most Dangerous Empty Suit."

There's an IMPORTANT topic for debate. have at it.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 4:19:47 AM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

That's not even a debate issue, that's just your diatribe against Biden who you very obviously detest. You're making a bunch of statements against him that you have no way of knowing will or won't come true.


Now if you want a debate subject then here's a question for you. Please tell us all what the root cause of the bloody Syrian War was; what was it that ignited that war which to this day goes on unabated. There was a very specific reason for its initiation, what was it? Or is climate change the one and only subject you can discuss? And, remember, please refrain from nasty language and insults.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:22:00 PM

Author 0
Patrick Walker

Author 87431

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 21 fans, 131 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1782 comments
Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

You asked me to launch the debate, so you're stuck with my topic. Every debate begins with a proposition, which I put on the table. I didn't offer evidence for it because I was simply offering the proposition, for which I'm certain I can offer MUCH better evidence than you can for its contrary.


And in case you didn't know, climate change is MUCH more important to the future of humanity than the origins of the Syrian war, on which I already told you I claim no expertise. But I doubt you're an expert on it either, since unbiased info about Syria is VERY hard to find, and most of your opinions suggest you avoid alternative leftist media like the plague. Yet alternative leftist media OFTEN tells truths not reported in the corporate liberal mainstream press. Since unbiased info on Syria is hard to find--and since climate is a MUCH more important issue and unbiased scientific info IS available--I find it much more sensible to focus my attention there.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 6:10:44 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

Here's another debate question for you. The U.S. has about 30,000 troops in South Korea. Why are they there, what purpose does it serve?


And yet one more question for you. The opponents of Medicare for all or similar health care initiatives proposed by Democrats say that there is no money for doing that, that this is not affordable. Why is that argument a false one and what is the most logical area for getting a great deal of the needed funds?


I have more but this is enough for now. Let me know your answer on the Syria root cause question.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 4:47:09 PM

Author 0
Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 9 articles, 370 comments
Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

As Democrats continue to bring up the Bob Mueller report they only beat a dead horse and deprive their best policies from being presented to the public. But, it is clear that the Democrats are embarrassed and angry because their wonderful candidate, Hillary Clinton, may be indicted along with FBI and CIA personnel for trying to interfere with the 2016 election. That fake dossier will bring down a lot of Democrats in addition to the corrupt members of the FBI and CIA. This is why they want to take out Bill Barr because he is an honest man who has the integrity to get at the bottom of the crooked setup initiated by Hillary and other top-level Democrats.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 6:18:02 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Nicholas Ginex:   New Content

Barr, an honest man? Did you not see where I pointed out that this is his third cover-up, the first ones being in 1992 or so with Irangate and Iraqgate where he buried evidence for H.W. Bush? Look it up and see what the famed journalist Wm. Safire of the NY Times said about him and called him "General Cover-up. An honest man? Yeah like an honest snake, a boa constrictor.


And you probably consider Trump an honest man too, a pathetic human being who by his actions and behavior has proven that he has no adherence to the principles of ethics and morals, and doesn't know what integrity and honesty mean; a man who has more than once been called a despicable human being.


And this is someone whose deluded behavior support and condone? Aren't you better than that, shouldn't you be better than that?

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 6:33:55 PM

Author 0
Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 9 articles, 370 comments
Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Michael, you would make better sense if you would refrain from tainting President Trump's character by writing "he has been called more than once a despicable human being." You know, I never referred to President Obama with derogatory names even though he cared more for the interests of Iran than he did the American people who he saddled with the greatest national debt than all other presidents combined.

The national media avoided telling the truth to the American people that Obama was not the first African-American president but was in fact, the first Muslim-American president. To say Obama was African is a lie when his people originated from Saudi Arabia in the Middle East.

Few people know that Obama has Arabic ancestry, born from a long line of Muslims, and has studied the Qur'an as a young boy. Let the truth be known that Obama was a great supporter of Muslims and is why he facilitated more than the 150 billion dollars to Iran. On September 25, 2012, Obama announced a threat to world members in the United Nations General Assembly by stating,

"The future must not belong to those who slander the prophet of Islam."

The above quote are the words of a powerful Muslim leader - not the President of the United States.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 7:08:26 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Nicholas Ginex:   New Content

You just did a great job of trying to slant and distort the meaning of what Obama said and what he meant which shows us just what you're all about. You quoted him as saying, "The future must not belong to those who slander the prophet of Islam" which is only a part of what he said - which you are deliberately trying to hide.

Now here is the full quote by Obama that, when it's seen in its entirety, has an entirely different meaning from the one that you used to try to distort what he said and accuse him of being some kind of radical Muslim extremist. Here's what he said:

"The future must not belong to those who target Coptic Christians in Egypt it must be claimed by those in Tahrir Square who chanted "Muslims, Christians, we are one." The future must not belong to those who bully women it must be shaped by girls who go to school, and those who stand for a world where our daughters can live their dreams just like our sons. The future must not belong to those corrupt few who steal a country's resources it must be won by the students and entrepreneurs; workers and business owners who seek a broader prosperity for all people. Those are the men and women that America stands with; theirs is the vision we will support.

The future must not belong to those who slander the prophet of Islam. Yet to be credible, those who condemn that slander must also condemn the hate we see when the image of Jesus Christ is desecrated, churches are destroyed, or the Holocaust is denied."

What you tried to do is "despicable" and pathetic and you should be ashamed of yourself. My advice to you is to get the hell out of this discussion where those who try to do this kind of harm to others are not welcome.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 8:42:05 PM

Author 0
Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 9 articles, 370 comments
Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Michael, when a discussion dissolves into anger it shows you are losing the ability to reason. Yes, Obama couched his dismay of terrorism against Coptic Christians and looked to a future where girls can go to schools like our sons and denounced the corrupt few that steal a country's resources. Still, for an American President to state, "The future must not belong to those who slander the prophet of Islam" shows his interest in supporting the Islamic religion. There was no need to bring up slander of the prophet of Islam when he was trying to provide a hopeful vision for the future.

Michael, you may have become angered because of the truth that Obama is really not the first African-American but the first Muslim-American of the United States. Obama's lineage is Arabic not African, and he has a long line of ancestry who are devout Muslims. But hey, there is nothing wrong for Obama to be the first Muslim-American president. Americans should be proud that they are not bigoted but vote based upon the man's character and ability to lead the nation.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:58:01 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 485 articles, 2635 comments
Reply to Nicholas Ginex:   New Content

There will be no more.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 12:18:33 AM

Author 0
Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 9 articles, 370 comments
Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Hello Michael, you mentioned climate change, which Democrats believe can be solved with the Green New Deal. This shows that the Democratic Party is not aware of the greatest technology discovery of our era zero-point energy. Instead, they are advocating another boondoggle government program that will cost millions of dollars, increase the national debt, and fail like all government managed programs.

Hopefully, OpEdNews will soon publish, The Beginning of the Universe Part 1 of 3. It presents the latest thoughts about consciousness as an inherent force in the creation of matter, that space craft has been developed to take mankind into interstellar space, and that the military industrial complex has kept secret the technical discovery that not only will propel mankind into space but is the key to raising the quality of life for all people in every country and is the answer to resolve the looming threat of climate change.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 6:00:44 PM

Author 0
