Legislation in Congress Would Require Flying Flag With Pentagon on It

A bill in Congress with bipartisan support would require post offices and various government buildings to fly from September 11th to September 30th every year a flag that looks like this:

While war monuments are being toppled, a war flag is being raised.

Of course, efforts will be made to give this gore-soaked death flag a non-idiotic, non-dishonest, non-warmongering meaning.

Unfortunately for that cause, the flag comes from a foundation that has got schools in some parts of Virginia teaching an expanded version of its flag-worship curriculum. Should the United States make this monstrosity its official flag for 20 days a year, that curriculum will gain a major boost in prestige and respectability. Will people be able to stop their school boards around the United States from implementing it merely because it's packed with ridiculous lies and leads to mass slaughter?

Below are images showing samples of what is being taught to innocent children. They are given a chance to "get to touch the steel" from the World Trade Center and to answer the question "Why is the object more than just an object?"

Terrorism, in this telling, arises out of nowhere, has no origin or explanation, and is committed by "Arab terrorists from the Middle East" who devise the "worst attack ever on American land" with zero mention of the genocide of Native Americans or the current Trumpandemic or any other horror.

"President Bush told Afghanistan's rulers, the Taliban, there would be war if they did not give bin Laden to the United States. The Taliban did not listen." Those bad children should have listened! There is no mention of the fact that the U.S. government repeatedly turned down offers to hand Bin Laden over to a third nation to be put on trial, preferring instead a war that would go on for almost 19 years so far.

But the war on Afghanistan ends as a topic in 2004 with "freedom" having been brought there. Then we learn that the Persian Gulf War created "freedom" in Kuwait, and that Iraq's dictator refused to say what had become of "weapons of mass destruction," which compelled Bush to attack him. And "the United States helped to rebuild the country's schools, roads, hospitals and oil fields." Also, Iraq was given "freedom," and that was that. No death. No bloodshed. No suffering. Nothing to mourn or enshrine or worship.

The odd note in this predictable propaganda is that it states at the top: "Terrorism has been a very big problem since 2000." Hmm. How, then, is the War on Terrorism working out?

Before the U.S. military masquerading as a government adopts a new war flag (its current flag is a war flag too), it should spend a few moments with a sampling of the kids who've already ben subjected to Freedom Indoctrination, just to answer that important question from George W. Bush: "Is our children learning?" Here are a few questions that might be asked of such students:

Where is the United States currently at war?

How many people have been killed by the War on Terrorism?

Has all that killing made anyone feel terrorized?

Have you come into contact with the understanding that "if the CIA had not spent over a billion dollars arming Islamist militants in Afghanistan against the Soviet Union during the height of the Cold War, empowering jihadist godfathers like Ayman al-Zawahiri and Osama bin Laden in the process, the 9/11 attacks would have almost certainly not taken place"?

