My very own friend Jen (name changed) is very upset from her life. She

told me her story about the need and support her family needed and was

forced to become a street prostitute. Now she regrets her life but

unfortunately there was no other way to escape it.



She is my friend who grew up in a poor family. Her father worked in a

small wood shop that didn't have any customers after the introduction

of portable stoves. Hence, he couldn't provide for his family. Her

mother had a terminal illness, which always brought tears to her eyes

whenever she used to mention during our school days. Unfortunately,

her father decided to move to a different location and she was forced

to quit school too. It was a sad and depressive life for my friend. I

never got a chance to ask her where they were going and how can I see

her but last year, luckily I recognized my friend walking in a street

towards a hospital. It turns out now she has HIV/AIDS due to her lack

of knowledge of practicing safe sex. Like my friend, there are

millions of other girls/women who are on this profession still

unknown about these things and are continuously getting infected. I

think we need to stop this.





