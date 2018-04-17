Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Legal Help for Animals

By Suzana Megles

With my membership in Animal Legal Defense Fund, I feel this is yet another way that I can help animals because they are, after all, God's creatures too. And I don't know about you, but my companion animals have brought me a lot of love and comfort over the years. And Peaches, a delightful miniature collie mix, was the first one to do so since 1975 when she first came into my life. So no, I don't put the blame on Mame as a popular song goes way back when. I put the blame on Peaches for changing my life completely in a very good way.

I am so glad that not only have I espoused animal causes, but as a vegan since 1983 and a vegetarian before that, I no longer feast on their dead bodies. And, of course, I have taken in some homeless dogs and cats over the years. And every morning, I make sure the birds in my environs are fed. And not least of all, I try to support animal-rights concerns such as Legal Animal Defense for one of them.

So this morning I was pleased to read a run-down of what Animal Legal Defense wrote regarding what they are doing for the animals. There were six pictures on their brochure, and each described what they consider the amazing work that we are helping them do for the animals. Here are the six captions that were accompanied with the pictures of the animals involved in their work:

1. Strengthening laws to protect abused and neglected mother dogs and puppies in puppy mills, and suing to enforce them.

2. Fighting dangerous Ag-Gag laws, designed to hide animal cruelty on factory farms.

We already won in Utah and Idaho, and our cases are pending against North Carolina and Iowa.

3. Working in all 50 states to strengthen anti-cruelty laws and expand legal protections for animals.

4. Taking federal, state, and local governments to court when government agencies fail to enforce animal-protection laws.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

