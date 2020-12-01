Leftists Left Out

The 'lesser of two evils' has been the decades old mantra of many members of the Democratic Party. It is dragged out every four years, usually in the national Presidential elections, as the reason to choose the Democratic candidate over the Republican. It matters not what the Democratic candidate's policies are, just that you vote for him or her to keep out a Republican. Seems like a good and logical thing to do for every Democrat.

The idea is simple; any Democrat, even a bad one, is better than a Republican.

Deployment of this mantra has been critical in getting Dems to support the middle of the road Democratic candidates and in winning the Presidential elections. Every major election, Dem progressives and lefties are convinced that to vote for anyone but the Democratic candidate is to cast a vote for Republicans. Any vote that is not for the Democratic candidate is, by definition, a spoiler vote, spoiling the election for Democrats and handing it over to the Republicans. This has effectively blocked the progressive leftists from running a third party ticket even though a progressive political agenda is what most Democrats want. But the heavy guilt trip that is laid at their feet each election literally prevents people voting their hearts and instead voting for whatever Democratic candidate has won the primary. Like lemmings they vote for the Democratic candidate regardless of that candidate's policies. The result is that a 'moderate' Democrat is elected but never a progressive Democrat.

Progressive Democrats are counted on for the success of the Democratic ticket but after elected, the moderate candidate need never repay the progressive loyalists with support of any progressive ideas or policies.

In the 2020 election it was no different. Biden is at best a moderate Democrat. Some would even say he is to the right of the moderates, often supporting wars of aggression, big corporations and policies that use to be the sole dominion of the Republicans.

And it's clear that Biden, like all those before him, has absolutely no intention of including any progressive policies in his administration. To make matters worse, Pelosi has already thrown progressives under the bus by declaring falsely that the loss of seats in the House was due solely to the leftist agenda of the progressives. In fact, the loss of seats in the house is far more likely to have been due to the years of Pelosi's and Schiff's insistence on a fantasy that Russia was in cahoots with the Republicans, a fairy tale initially propagated to divert attention from the discovery of Hillary's emails.

And now some of the best progressives to be in the Democratic Party in decades including Bernie and the Squad are being totally sidelined in favor of business as usual, the same old diehard so-called moderates. Will any of Biden's picks for his cabinet support Universal Healthcare? No way. Even though a vast majority of Democratic voters want Universal Healthcare it will be again rejected, as it was at the beginning of Obama's terms by Pelosi, who took it off the table without even any debate. Instead the medical healthcare insurance providers will win the day and remain in their very lucrative position as purveyors of medical healthcare. Every health care claim must go through an insurance provider. Patients and doctors cannot have a direct relationship. Their relationship must go through the filter of an insurance company representative, someone who is not a trained medical provider but who is a trained to achieve maximum profit for the insurance company. The only way to do that is to reject the recommendations of doctors if those recommendations cost a lot to implement. That's right! Rejecting recommended health care that would cost the insurer significant amounts is the key to insurance company profits. And that's exactly what has happened over the years. While the profits of health care insurance companies have skyrocketed, the health care given to Americans has plummeted. American now rates very low when compared to other developed nations where universal health care is practiced. But their contributions to Democrats have skyrocketed with their profits.

And so it will go with very major policy of Biden's administration. There was never any intent to repay the loyalty of the left wing of the Democratic Party with any power sharing in this administration. And Pelosi was there to make sure it never happens. She has already buried the Democratic progressives in the false narrative that their policies caused the Democrats to lose seats in the House. This very effective indictment has already set the tone of the next house leadership's positions, what she will allow and what she won't.

And this is how the Leftists are left out every election.